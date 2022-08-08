CASE NUMBER:
BPB-22-002426
NOTICE OF HEARING – GUARDIANSHIP OR CONSERVATORSHIP
ATTORNEY OR PARTY WITHOUT ATTORNEY:
ELIZABETH MARIE MADRIGAL-CONTRERAS & MANUEL CONTRERAS 3812 HARVARD DR
BAKERSFIELD, CA 93306
TELEPHONE NO.: 661-220-0135
ATTORNEY FOR: IN PRO PER
SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF KERN
Street Address: 2100 COLLEGE AVE
Mailing Address: Same as above
City and zip code: BAKERSFIELD, CA 93305 Branch name: JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER
[x] GUARDIANSHIP of: CHRISTOPHER GARZA
[x] MINOR
This notice is required by law.
This notice does not require you to appear in court, but you may attend the hearing if you wish.
1. NOTICE is given that: ELIZABETH MARIE MADRIGAL-CONTRERAS & MANUEL CONTRERAS: PETITIONERS has filed:
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF GUARDIAN OF THE PERSON
2. You may refer to documents on file in this proceeding for more information. (Some documents filed with the court are confidential. Under some circumstances you or your attorney may be able to see or receive copies of confidential documents if you file papers
in the proceeding or apply to the court.)
3. A HEARING on the matter will be held as follows:
a. Date: 11/28/2022
Time: 8:30 AM
Dept.: J-1
b. Address of court [x] same as noted above
IDX-960441
August 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022