CASE NUMBER:

BPB-22-002426

NOTICE OF HEARING – GUARDIANSHIP OR CONSERVATORSHIP

ATTORNEY OR PARTY WITHOUT ATTORNEY:

ELIZABETH MARIE MADRIGAL-CONTRERAS & MANUEL CONTRERAS 3812 HARVARD DR

BAKERSFIELD, CA 93306

TELEPHONE NO.: 661-220-0135

ATTORNEY FOR: IN PRO PER

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF KERN

Street Address: 2100 COLLEGE AVE

Mailing Address: Same as above

City and zip code: BAKERSFIELD, CA 93305 Branch name: JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER

[x] GUARDIANSHIP of: CHRISTOPHER GARZA

[x] MINOR

This notice is required by law.

This notice does not require you to appear in court, but you may attend the hearing if you wish.

1. NOTICE is given that: ELIZABETH MARIE MADRIGAL-CONTRERAS & MANUEL CONTRERAS: PETITIONERS has filed:

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF GUARDIAN OF THE PERSON

2. You may refer to documents on file in this proceeding for more information. (Some documents filed with the court are confidential. Under some circumstances you or your attorney may be able to see or receive copies of confidential documents if you file papers

in the proceeding or apply to the court.)

3. A HEARING on the matter will be held as follows:

a. Date: 11/28/2022

Time: 8:30 AM

Dept.: J-1

b. Address of court [x] same as noted above

IDX-960441

August 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022