Birch Gold Reviews – What Gold IRA Results Can Customers Expect?

Birch Gold is a leading IRA provider that specializes in precious metals. The company’s goal is to make it easier for people to trade in gold and other metals. By signing up for a gold IRA with the company, it is possible to hedge against the dollar while protecting your retirement from volatility and diversifying your savings among other benefits.

With the rising dominance of Birch Gold, it isn’t strange for people to ask numerous questions about the company before determining whether it is suitable for them or not. Some of these questions include whether the company is legit or not, how it works, and whether it is trustworthy. Here is our review of Birch Gold company.

What is Birch Gold?

Birch Gold is a leading IRA company that specializes in gold and other precious metals. Founded in 2003, it has since served more than 13000 clients. You can access the company and its services virtually at BirchGold.com, mainly trading in gold, silver, platinum and palladium. You can buy these metals and add them to your account as IRA-eligible investments. With the Birch Gold membership, you can equally enjoy tax advantages on your IRA besides the diversified retirement savings. Today, it goes beyond stocks and savings.

Birch Gold also allows you to enjoy the physical possession of your precious metals. The physical gold, silver, palladium, and platinum you purchase can be delivered to your home. While these self-stored metals are not IRA-eligible, it isn’t strange that some people find pleasure in holding the metals by themselves despite missing out on the tax benefits.

Birch Gold recently announced its partnership with Ben Shapiro, as its brand ambassador. Being the company’s brand ambassador explains why Ben Shapiro regularly endorses the company while promoting its products and services on his show – Ben Shapiro Show.

Why is Birch Gold Unique?

There are plentiful IRA companies that specialize in gold and other precious metals. However, what makes Birch Gold unique and outstanding? Why should you choose it over its competitors?

Based on the information on its official website, here are some of the benefits of signing up with Birch Gold:

Established in 2003: The company is nearly two decades old, giving it about 20 years of experience in the industry. It is undeniable that experience is crucial in the modern world of entrepreneurship and the precious metals IRA is no exception. An experienced service provider such as Birch Gold understands the complexities of navigating the industry and how to go about it.

Ben Shapiro Endorsement: Birch Gold boasts of one of the greatest personalities, Ben Shapiro, as its brand ambassador and partner. The latter regularly endorses the company on his show, Ben Shapiro Show, confirming its legitimacy while improving its reputation.

Great team of professionals: Birch Gold is also known for its great and experienced team of professionals with decades of incredible expertise in different areas. These professionals include former money managers among other relevant experts. According to the company, its team members have served in various positions in different reputable companies including IBM, Citigroup, and Dun & Bradstreet among others.

The role of the team is to guide you through the company’s sign-up process and help you with funding and rollover among other relevant tasks related to setting up your IRA precious metal account and buying the investments.

One-on-one support and assistance is another benefit associated with signing up with Birch Gold company right from the start to the end. The team of specialists begins by getting to know you and understanding your specific needs and goals. From the knowledge they get from the latter, they help you to set up a customized account while answering all questions you may have.

Birch Gold is also one of the most trustworthy IRA precious metal companies available. The company claims never to sell your data to third parties while at the same time adhering to industrial standards that regulate data protection.

Did you know that Birch Gold is backed by hundreds of 5-star online reviews across the internet, making it an excellent option for your IRA precious metal needs? Founded in 2003, that company has served over 13000 people most of who were satisfied with the services and experience they had at the company.

Birch Gold also offers a free Info Kit like most of its competitors. Therefore, if your goal is to enlighten yourself today and set up a precious metal IRA account, the free information kit allows you to learn everything you need to know today. Eventually, you are enlightened about how to set up the account and diversify your retirement savings account with precious metals.

Birch Gold is also a great option for offering diversified precious metal IRA services in gold, platinum, palladium, and silver unlike most other companies that specialize in only gold and silver. Platinum and palladium are rare options that you don’t find anywhere in most companies that deal with precious metals making Birch Gold unique and outstanding.

Another benefit of working with Birch Gold is that it allows you physical possession of the precious metals you buy and hold from gold to silver, palladium, and platinum. While the metals you take into physical possession are IRA-illegible, some people find pride in the physical possession – you must store your metals with a custodian to enjoy IRA-eligibility and the tax advantages that come with it.

How to Set Up an IRA with Birch Gold

Birch Gold and other precious metal IRA providers aim at making their account setup processes straightforward. You can also rollover funds from SEP, Roth, Traditional and SIMPLE IRA among other types of IRAs including retirement plans like 401(k), 403(b), and 457.

All precious metals IRAs are known as self-directed IRAs (SDIRAs) meaning they can hold other alternative assets on top of the precious metals contrary to conventional IRAs which exclusively hold stocks and bonds. Besides, you are also required to collaborate with a custodian when setting up your self-directed IRA and fortunately, Birch Gold guides you throughout the process.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to set up an IRA account with Birch Gold:

Set up your account and select your funding sources

You are allowed to transfer your IRA or roll over a 401(k) into your new self-directed IRA. Similar to conventional retirement accounts, you can transfer your eligible retirement accounts to your precious metals IRA penalty-free. You can also transfer portions of your other retirement accounts to the new one.

Some of the eligible funding sources for the latter include Roth, Traditional, SIMPLE IRAs and SEP among others. Retirement plans such as 401(k), 403(b), and 457 should also come in handy.

Birch Gold allocates a precious metals specialist to your account to guide you through the process thereby saving time while ensuring efficiency and effectiveness despite your lack of knowledge and experience.

Select your preferable precious metals for trade

Take time to research and review the available options of precious metals online before choosing what to deal in. As you review the available options, ensure that you also inquire about the cost of each metal to ensure that it meets your budget and you make adequate financial preparations.

Birch Gold uniquely offers four types of precious metals – gold, silver, platinum, and palladium – unlike most of its competitors who only deal with gold and silver. For your precious metals to be IRA-eligible, they must meet specific fineness requirements besides storage by a custodian. Fortunately, Birch Gold outlines IRA-eligible assets including the ones that are not online.

Buy the identified precious metals

Birch Gold allocates you a precious metals specialist to guide you in reviewing your order and getting your final confirmation to proceed with the transaction.

Your precious metals are stored in a certified depository. After the specialist takes you through the multiple storage options for your precious metals, you can choose the most suitable depository for your needs. However, Birch Gold highly recommends Brink’s Gold Services and Delaware Depository, which have up to $1 billion in insurance for asset protection.

Monitor your IRA account performance

Your specialist at Birch Gold is always available for your calls and inquiries at any time. This helps you monitor your account’s performance among other aspects.

How to Buy Physical Precious Metals with Birch Gold

Birch Gold is a highly versatile precious metal IRA provider that allows you to purchase IRA-eligible metals and store them with a certified custodian. However, the company also offers the freedom of physical possession for users who may be interested in keeping their assets at home.

The latter are not IRA-eligible, considering the regulations require your precious metals to be stored by a certified custodian to meet the IRA requirements. Here is a guide on how to buy these physical precious metals and store them with Birch Gold:

Select the suitable precious metals for your needs

Birch Gold allocates every user an experienced specialist to guide them in the sign-up process, monitor the account, and purchase the relevant metals to meet their needs. You can buy your assets in the form of coins and bars of silver, gold, platinum and palladium in as many numbers as you can afford.

Send payment via personal check or wire

Birch Gold allows you to pay for your assets through a personal check or a wire transfer. However, the latter is quick, safe, and secure making it the best option.

Birch Gold ships your assets

The company guarantees full insurance for your shipment against loss and damage. Your assets arrive in discreet packaging and the content is never listed on the external label of the package.

Why Invest in Precious Metals?

According to Birch Gold, the precious metals carry proven wealth for thousands of years making them a haven against instability and inflation – from one generation to another. Some of the vital benefits of investing in these precious metals according to Birch Gold include:

Security

It’s one of the primary benefits associated with investing in these assets. The metals are not subject to similar forces as stocks and other assets. Birch Gold explains that investing in silver and gold creates an additional layer of security to your wealth regardless of what happens in Washington or Wall Street’s business market.

Protection

Protection is another benefit that you enjoy by investing in precious metals. Life carries a lot of uncertainty especially economically and politically but these assets safeguard you against threats such as the decline of the U.S. dollar and the stock market crash among others.

Asset diversification

Investing in precious metals allows you to diversify your assets, which ensures a balance of risk across all areas. Diversification of your portfolio using precious metals eliminates the risk associated with putting all your eggs in one basket.

Maximum privacy

Buying precious metals also offers optimal privacy and confidentiality that is absent in most other types of investments. Birch Gold allows you the choice between the physical possession of your assets and storage by the depository. Choosing the former allows you to hold onto the metals, which are not accounted for by the government, bank, and other financial institutions.

Liquidity

Liquidity is another crucial reason why you should invest in precious metals. These assets are tangible and easy to liquidate whether they are in your physical possession or stored at a depository. However, the latter is easy to buy and sell as you wish while the former is easily accessible.

Incredible growth potential

These precious metals offer incredible growth potential with most analysts believing that the current prices of gold and other metals are a bargain. It is no wonder more and more investors are shifting towards gold in addition to their existing holdings.

Steadily rising demand

The demand for precious metals keeps rising every day making it your ideal investment. Central banks globally purchased 459.6 tons of gold annually between 2010 and 2017 but China’s central bank recently increased its gold purchase substantially.

Dwindling supply

The supply of precious metals has also been diminishing in recent years. As demand increases, supply decreases, so grab your share while you still can.

Birch Gold Products

Birch Gold offers four major categories of precious metals namely gold, silver, palladium and platinum. You can buy these products in coins, bars, and bullion as either IRA-approved or IRA-non-eligible depending on your needs.

Gold

Birch Gold offers various gold coins from IRA-approved gold coins, to bullion and non-IRA eligible gold assets. Below are the company’s most popular gold products:

American Gold Eagle

Gold bars and rounds

Canadian Gold Maple Leaf

Gold Rose Crown Guinea

South African Krugerrand

Valcambi Combibars

Silver

Birch Gold offers silver coins and products in a range of types both IRA-certified and noncertified – coins, and bars among others. Some of the most popular silver products you will find at Birch Gold include:

America the Beautiful silver series coins

Silver bars and rounds

American Silver Eagle

Canadian Silver Maple Leaf

2021 Australian 2oz Silver Florin

Silver Rose Crown Guinea

Platinum

Birch Gold perceives platinum as a high-end investment for its incredible historical price compared to gold. The company offers two main platinum products namely American Platinum Edge and platinum bars and rounds. Buying your platinum assets via Birth Gold allows you access to IRA-certified platinum assets minted globally in various sizes of 5g, 1 oz, and 10oz among others.

Platinum products are minted by privately-owned mints making them different from gold and silver coins which are minted by national mints such as the Royal Australian Mint and Royal Canadian Mint. Platinum bars and rounds also come with a fineness of at least 0.9995 making them IRA-eligible.

Palladium

Palladium is a popular element in the catalytic converters industry besides electronic and medical applications. It is commonly mined in South Africa, Russia, and North America. Like platinum, palladium products are also privately minted but are IRA-eligible as long as they have a fineness of at least 0.9995. Birch Gold offers two major types of palladium products as follows:

Canadian Palladium Maple Leaf

Palladium bars and rounds

Birch Gold Pricing and Fees

Birch Gold offers limited pricing information upfront on its products. However, a specialist they allocate should disclose more pricing information as follows:

Setup Fees: $50 to open an account

$50 to open an account Monthly Account Maintenance Fees: $0

$0 Storage Fees: $180 per year

$180 per year Minimum Investment Requirement: $10,000

The company also charges extra fees for rollovers, wire transfers and other transfers.

About Birch Gold Group

Birch Gold is a precious metals IRA provider founded in 2003. It is headquartered in Burbank, California and boasts of a powerful team of former wealth managers, commodity brokers, and financial advisors.

It serves customers across all 50 American states. The company boasts of an A+ rating from BBB and an AAA rating from the Business Consumer Alliance.

Final Word

Birch Gold is a leading precious metals IRA provider based in Burbank, California. It offers services in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium assets, which you can keep at a depository or in physical possession. Visit the official website at BirchGold.com for more information on how to set up an account, buy the assets and monitor your account’s performance >>>

