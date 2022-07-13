BioEleven Reviews

BioEleven is a weight loss formula made by Dinosaur Nutrition.

Taking drops of BioEleven daily can give your body 11 science-backed ingredients to help you lose weight. In fact, Dinosaur Nutrition claims women of all ages can lose 40+ lbs using the formula.

Does BioEleven live up to the hype? How does BioEleven work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about BioEleven today in our review.

What is BioEleven?

BioEleven is a liquid weight loss formula sold online through BioElevenUSA.com.

The formula contains a blend of natural ingredients to help you lose weight. It was developed by a frustrated husband who teamed up with a weight loss doctor to create the ultimate weight loss aid.

According to Dinosaur Nutrition, the manufacturer of BioEleven, you can lose “over 40lbs of pestering fat naturally within just six weeks” by using the formula. Just take the BioEleven drops daily, and you’ll rapidly lose significant weight in a short time.

Each bottle of BioEleven is priced at around $59, although the price drops to $29 or $39 per bottle when ordering multiple bottles.

How Does BioEleven Work?

BioEleven was created with four primary goals in mind:

Turn Excess Fat Into Skinny: BioEleven aims to burn excess fat on your body, helping you look and feel skinnier. As mentioned above, Dinosaur Nutrition specifically claims women can lose 40lbs in 6 weeks using BioEleven. The company also claims the formula is a perfect complement to the keto diet and other low-carb diet programs, helping you constantly force your body to remain in fat-burning mode.

Burn and Block Carbs: BioEleven claims to block carbs and help with appetite control, making it easier to stick to a weight loss plan. It’s hard to lose weight when you’re constantly experiencing food cravings. The carb-targeting effects in BioEleven make it easier to control your appetite.

Support & Boost Metabolism: BioEleven claims to support metabolism. Your metabolism controls how many calories you burn at rest and when exercising. People with a faster metabolism find it easier to lose weight than people with a slower metabolism. BioEleven claims to help optimize your metabolism to get rid of excess fat.

Help with Symptoms of Menopause: BioEleven doesn’t just claim to help with weight loss; the formula also claims to eliminate most symptoms of menopause. It claims to help with hot flashes, weight gain, energy issues, and other problems, for example. It also claims to optimize sex drive and hormonal levels.

Who Created BioEleven?

The creation of BioEleven started with a 41-year-old woman named Emily Lynne. Emily gained weight throughout her 30s, and she struggled to lose it.

After a humiliating incident in an amusement park where Emily was too overweight to fit on a ride, Emily partnered with a weight loss doctor named Dr. Val Fiott to target the root cause of her weight gain.

Dr. Val Fiott used his medical expertise to recommend specific ingredients Emily could take to lose weight rapidly. Here’s how Emily explains the journey:

“I said that no one was able to tell me why I was gaining weight…And that this frustration drove me nuts and slowly took away all the hope that I could ever lose weight. Then, Dr. Fiott said the words that changed my life…And transformed my body faster and easier than I thought was possible…”

Dr. Val Fiott is a clinical researcher, a personal trainer, and a health coach.

Using his expertise, Dr. Fiott diagnosed Emily with “a newly discovered condition called camouflaged fat.” This fat interacts with your brain differently than ordinary fat, making it difficult to lose weight.

To make a long story short, Dr. Fiott told Emily to take a specific blend of nutrients, herbs, and plants to eliminate her camouflaged fat, and Emily lost 40lbs in just six weeks with the formula.

The Dangers of Camouflaged Fat

BioEleven is designed to target camouflaged fat. According to Dr. Fiott, who helped develop BioEleven, camouflaged fat is secretly making it harder for many women to lose weight.

Here’s how camouflaged fat works and why it’s dangerous:

Your “fat-brain connection” can go haywire, causing you to gain weight rapidly

The more fat you have, the more messages that fat sends to your brain, quickly overwhelming your brain – like an email inbox that gets too many spam messages per day

When your fat cells start to bombard your brain with too many messages, it overwhelms your brain, blocking the receptors that read these messages.

When your body blocks the fat receptors, it’s like the “fat isn’t there,” the fat becomes camouflaged, and your body struggles to burn this fat.

As Dr. Fiott explains, “your brain becomes blind to the fat,” leading to more weight gain and an inability to burn off the weight.

Dr. Fiott developed BioEleven specifically to target this camouflage fat, helping you rapidly remove it from your body using a blend of herbs, plant extracts, nutrients, vitamins, and minerals.

The Problem with Metabolic Deceleration

BioEleven is also based on a concept called metabolic deceleration.

As women reach their 30s and beyond, weight loss becomes more difficult because of metabolic deceleration.

Your metabolism controls how many calories you burn at rest and when exercising. The faster your metabolism, the more calories you burn, and the easier it is to lose weight.

When you’re young, you have a fast metabolism, and losing weight is easy. As you get older, your metabolism slows, making it harder to lose weight.

Here’s how the makers of BioEleven describe it:

“Most women in their 30’s and beyond (especially women who had been pregnant) find weight loss difficult because of…a phenomenon called metabolic deceleration.”

Accumulated stress causes metabolic deceleration. Your body absorbs physical and mental stress over the years, making it difficult to lose weight. As you gain weight, you get more stressed, creating a cycle of weight gain.

BioEleven aims to fix this problem through metabolic amplification. The formula contains an ingredient called Ghana IGOB131 extract, which targets issues like hunger cravings, stress, fatigue, depression, and more.

BioEleven Ingredients

BioEleven contains a blend of natural ingredients to help you lose weight, including amino acids, vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and other elements linked to weight loss.

Here are all of the eleven ingredients in BioEleven and how they work:

L-Arginine: L-arginine makes you burn more fat and protects you from gaining weight again, according to the official website. It’s an amino acid linked to balanced blood sugar, better immunity, and more effortless weight loss. According to Dinosaur Nutrition, the L-arginine in BioEleven will help you lose weight and keep it off. The amino acid can also help you “maintain your new lean body without diets and exercises.” That means you’ll stay skinny while sitting around, eating whatever you like, and exerting zero effort – take BioEleven, and you’re set.

Rhodiola Rosea: A popular adaptogen used in herbal medicine for centuries, Rhodiola Rosea is linked to stress response throughout your body. One study found Rhodiola Rosea made it twice as easy to lose weight by improving your sleep. According to Dinosaur Nutrition, the Rhodiola Rosea in their formula will also lift mood, boost energy, and clear your head in 30 minutes, among other benefits.

Maca Root: Commonly found in hormone and sex drive supplements, maca root may also help with weight loss. According to Dinosaur Nutrition, the maca root in BioEleven will reduce hot flashes, mood swings, and hormonal weight gain by 87%. In fact, the makers of BioEleven claim the formula “almost eliminates” most symptoms of menopause, including weight gain, hot flashes, night sweats, irritability, and mood swings – all within just 4 to 7 days.

L-Carnitine: L-carnitine, like L-arginine, is another amino acid. Commonly found in pre-workout and post-workout supplements, L-carnitine can help optimize blood flow for better physical and cognitive performance. It’s been shown to boost weight loss and lift brain fog.

L-Ornithine: Yet another amino acid, L-ornithine can purportedly melt away stress, ramp up your energy, improve mood, and restore natural libido, among other benefits, according to Dinosaur Nutrition.

According to Dinosaur Nutrition, beta-alanine can make you stronger by restoring healthy muscle mass. In fact, the company claims this specific ingredient will help you bulk up and become stronger without packing on an excessive amount of muscle mass. So you’ll look lean and sexy without gaining huge muscles.

Pygeum Africanum Bark Extract: According to Dinosaur Nutrition, the pygeum Africanum bark extract in the formula “ignites the fire in your bedroom.” Although the herb has no advertised weight loss benefits, it can boost sex drive.

Niacin: A valuable vitamin, niacin can help your body accumulate less fat while giving you unlimited power all day. It can also protect your brain against mental decline.

Scientific Evidence for BioEleven

BioEleven was developed by Dr. Fiott, a personal trainer and weight loss specialist who used his medical expertise to create the formula. Dr. Fiott and the Dinosaur Nutrition team cite studies validating the effects of BioEleven.

In one double-blind study, researchers took a group of women who lost hope they would ever lose weight. Half of these women took “the camouflaged fat detector” daily, while the others took a placebo. None of the women exercised or dieted. After ten weeks, researchers found women in the camouflaged fat detector group:

Lost 28lbs of weight, on average

Reduced body fat by 6.3%.”

Dropped five clothing sizes in 10 weeks without dieting or exercising

The placebo group did not experience any significant changes in weight and size.

Dr. Fiott does not link to this study, nor does he explain further details about the study. If true, it would be one of the most significant breakthroughs in weight loss history: no other natural ingredient has ever led to 28lbs of weight loss, on average, over ten weeks without dieting or exercising.

Another study on the same ingredient found the ingredient balanced blood sugar, lowered bad cholesterol, and led to further weight loss. Researchers believed the ingredient worked by naturally preventing you from storing fat.

Most of the BioEleven formula consists of amino acids, including L-carnitine, L-ornithine, and L-arginine. One of the most prominent studies on amino acids and weight loss was published in 2018. Researchers gave amino acids and vitamin B6 to a group of obese and overweight women. Participants took 6,000mg of amino acids per day or a placebo. They also reduced daily calorie intake by 500 calories per day. After four weeks, researchers found both groups lost a similar amount of weight and that women in the amino acid and vitamin B6 group did not experience more significant weight loss. However, researchers found women in the amino acid group had a better waist-to-hip ratio, suggesting amino acids have some effect on weight loss.

Women in the study above reduced their daily calorie intake by 500 calories per day and lost weight. However, the makers of BioEleven specifically claim you can lose weight without dieting or exercising. According to Dinosaur Nutrition, you don’t need to reduce calorie intake or increase calorie expenditure to lose weight while taking BioEleven. Instead, it helps you lose weight all on your own.

Overall, there’s limited evidence you can lose 40 to 80lbs in a few weeks without dieting or exercising while taking BioEleven. However, the supplement may support a healthy diet and exercise program to make it easier to lose weight.

How Much Weight Can You Lose?

The makers of BioEleven claim you can lose weight without dieting or exercising. Just add BioEleven to your daily routine, then rapidly lose significant weight in a short time.

Here are some of the weight-loss claims featured on the official website:

In a double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving one of the ingredients in BioEleven, a group of women lost 28lbs of weight, on average , over ten weeks without dieting or exercising at all

, over ten weeks without dieting or exercising at all Emily, one of the women involved with the development of BioEleven, lost 40lbs in 6 weeks while taking the formula

while taking the formula Dr. Fiott, who helped to create BioEleven, claims his patients lost “29lbs, 47lbs, and even 78lbs in just a few weeks” of taking his recommended nutrients “without dieting or exercising”

of taking his recommended nutrients “without dieting or exercising” According to Dinosaur Nutrition, 32,597 women worldwide have already used this weight loss remedy to lose weight, making BioEleven one of the best-selling weight loss formulas of all time.

Emily claims she lost 6lbs in her first seven days of using BioEleven

The official website is filled with testimonials from customers who lost significant weight in short periods while taking BioEleven; one woman claims she has lost nearly 80lbs with BioEleven; another woman claims she lost 50lbs and continues to eat her favorite foods

One customer cited on the official website even claims she lost 30lbs in a month while taking BioEleven

Overall, the BioEleven website is filled with stories of customers losing significant weight in short periods of time with no dieting, exercising, or effort required. They started to take BioEleven, ate whatever they liked and avoided exercising, and lost significant weight.

BioEleven Pricing

BioEleven is priced at $59 per bottle, although you can pay as little as $29 or $39 per bottle when ordering in bulk.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when buying online today:

1 Bottle: $59 + $9.95 Shipping

$59 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $117 + $9.95 Shipping

$117 + $9.95 Shipping 6 Bottles: $174 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of BioEleven. You take BioEleven drops daily for 30 days to lose weight.

BioEleven Refund Policy

A 60-day moneyback guarantee backs all BioEleven purchases. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions.

If you’re unhappy with BioEleven and how it worked, or if you did not lose 40lbs in 6 weeks, you are entitled to a complete refund.

About Dinosaur Nutrition

Dinosaur Nutrition is an American supplement company offering a range of formulas targeting various health and wellness goals.

Popular supplements from Dinosaur Nutrition include Immunia-1, BioEleven, and Zenzia.

Dinosaur Nutrition was founded in 2013 by Dino Scrivani. Dino wanted to provide reliable and proven nutrients to people to help optimize wellness and longevity. Dino has a Herbal Medicine and Herbalism certificate from the University of Minnesota.

You can contact Dinosaur Nutrition via the following:

Email: hello@dinosaurnutritionusa.com

Dinosaur Nutrition partnered with a man named Dr. Val Fiott to help develop BioEleven. Dr. Fiott is a personal trainer, health coach, and weight loss doctor.

Final Word

BioEleven is a liquid weight loss formula that claims to help you lose 40lbs to 80lbs in just a few weeks without dieting or exercising.

Featuring a blend of amino acids and herbal extracts, BioEleven’s eleven ingredients optimize every aspect of the female body, helping you lose weight, avoid symptoms of menopause, and boost energy and sex drive, among other benefits.

To learn more about BioEleven and how it works or to buy the weight loss supplement today, visit the official website at BioElevenUSA.com.

