BillsTowing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 27, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

08 Chry Sebring

08 Dodge Durango

89 Ford F-150

05 Ford Ranger

92 Honda Accord

02 Honda Accord

13 Hyundi Elantra

16 Hyundi Sonata

03 Jagu XJ8

03 Jeep Liberty

06 Merc C-Class

00 Nissan Altima

04 Nissan Armada

04 Toyota Camry

86 Toyota Motorhome

08 Toyota Prius

02 Volvo V70

05 WILDW Forest

90 WINN 21’ MH

83 Bayliner BST

? EZ Loader Boat Trailer

IDX-1018619

August 22, 2025