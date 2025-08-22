BillsTowing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 27, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
08 Chry Sebring
08 Dodge Durango
89 Ford F-150
05 Ford Ranger
92 Honda Accord
02 Honda Accord
13 Hyundi Elantra
16 Hyundi Sonata
03 Jagu XJ8
03 Jeep Liberty
06 Merc C-Class
00 Nissan Altima
04 Nissan Armada
04 Toyota Camry
86 Toyota Motorhome
08 Toyota Prius
02 Volvo V70
05 WILDW Forest
90 WINN 21’ MH
83 Bayliner BST
? EZ Loader Boat Trailer
IDX-1018619
