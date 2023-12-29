Bill’s Towing-VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan 4, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
07 BMW 530
04 BMW 545
14 BMW X3
81 Bayliner Cabin Cruiser
02 Cadi DeVille
00 Chev Astro
11 Chev Impala
14 Chev Malibu 03 Chev Suburban
05 Chry T&C
94 Dodge Spirit
00 Ford Crown Vic
07 Ford Escape
01 Ford F250
02 Ford Focus
00 Honda Prelude
18 Hyun Tucson
94 Jay 22’ Cmp Trailer
06 Kia Rio
07 Kia Rondo
02 Linc LS
03 Merz E
96 Linc Town Car
19 Nissan Altima
99 Toyota Corolla
08 Toyota High
06 VW Jetta
IDX-989393
December 29, 2023