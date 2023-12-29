Bill’s Towing-VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan 4, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

07 BMW 530

04 BMW 545

14 BMW X3

81 Bayliner Cabin Cruiser

02 Cadi DeVille

00 Chev Astro

11 Chev Impala

14 Chev Malibu 03 Chev Suburban

05 Chry T&C

94 Dodge Spirit

00 Ford Crown Vic

07 Ford Escape

01 Ford F250

02 Ford Focus

00 Honda Prelude

18 Hyun Tucson

94 Jay 22’ Cmp Trailer

06 Kia Rio

07 Kia Rondo

02 Linc LS

03 Merz E

96 Linc Town Car

19 Nissan Altima

99 Toyota Corolla

08 Toyota High

06 VW Jetta

December 29, 2023