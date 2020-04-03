Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 8th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11:00 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 08 Cadillac CT8
05 Chev Cobalt
97 Dodge Caravan
05 Ford Taurus
96 GMC Suburban
93 Honda Accord
06 Infinity M35
03 Kia Rio
07 Kia Spectra
07 Kia Spectra
92 Mitsubishi Eclipse
02 Mitsubishi Montero
01 Subaru Forester
99 Toyota Camery
91 Toyota Celica
IDX-895894
April 3, 2020