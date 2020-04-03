Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 8th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11:00 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 08 Cadillac CT8

05 Chev Cobalt

97 Dodge Caravan

05 Ford Taurus

96 GMC Suburban

93 Honda Accord

06 Infinity M35

03 Kia Rio

07 Kia Spectra

07 Kia Spectra

92 Mitsubishi Eclipse

02 Mitsubishi Montero

01 Subaru Forester

99 Toyota Camery

91 Toyota Celica

