Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 10, 2022 at the hour of 12

noon. Inspection starts at 9 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 BMW X5

97 BMW 23

01 Buick Park Ave

84 Chevy 15’ MH

02 Chevy Blazer

03 Chevy S-10

02 Chevy Taho

03 Chrys P.T.

03 Dodge Dakota

03 Dodge Magnum

01 Dodge Ram

86 Ford F150

08 Ford Edge

06 Ford Escape

99 Ford Expo

06 Ford Explorer

03 Ford Mustang

88 Ford Ranger

90 Ford Ranger

05 Ford Taurus

05 GMC New Sierra

09 Hyundi Accent

06 Honda Civic

05 Hyundi Elantra

06 Kia New Spectra 06 Kia Spectra 5

97 Linc Town Car

00 Merc E

14 Merc GLK

08 Mitz Galant

08 Nissan Versa

96 Plymouth Grand Voyager

07 Toyota Avalon

96 Toyota Camry

04 Toyota Camry

05 Toyota Corolla

00 Toyota Sienna

99 VW Jetta

03 Volvo S60

IDX-960086

August 5, 2022