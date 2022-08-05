Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 10, 2022 at the hour of 12
noon. Inspection starts at 9 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 BMW X5
97 BMW 23
01 Buick Park Ave
84 Chevy 15’ MH
02 Chevy Blazer
03 Chevy S-10
02 Chevy Taho
03 Chrys P.T.
03 Dodge Dakota
03 Dodge Magnum
01 Dodge Ram
86 Ford F150
08 Ford Edge
06 Ford Escape
99 Ford Expo
06 Ford Explorer
03 Ford Mustang
88 Ford Ranger
90 Ford Ranger
05 Ford Taurus
05 GMC New Sierra
09 Hyundi Accent
06 Honda Civic
05 Hyundi Elantra
06 Kia New Spectra 06 Kia Spectra 5
97 Linc Town Car
00 Merc E
14 Merc GLK
08 Mitz Galant
08 Nissan Versa
96 Plymouth Grand Voyager
07 Toyota Avalon
96 Toyota Camry
04 Toyota Camry
05 Toyota Corolla
00 Toyota Sienna
99 VW Jetta
03 Volvo S60
IDX-960086
August 5, 2022