Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 3, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 Chev Aveo
04 Chev Impala
00 Chev Subaru
99 Dodge Ram
20 Dodge Ram
98 Dodge Dakota
99 Dodge Dakota
05 Ford Expedition
99 Ford Explorer
06 Ford Focus
14 Ford Mustang
95 GMC 4000
94 Honda Accord
96 Honda Accord
08 Hyundai Sonata
06 Infi G35
07 Kia Rondo
05 Linc Aviator
85 Nissan 3002X
05 Nissan Altima
04 Pontiac Aztek
04 Saturn Vue
93 Toyota 4 Runner
20 Toyota Sienna
93 VW Eurovan
11 VW Jetta
Aug 3, 2022