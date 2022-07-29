Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 3, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 Chev Aveo

04 Chev Impala

00 Chev Subaru

99 Dodge Ram

20 Dodge Ram

98 Dodge Dakota

99 Dodge Dakota

05 Ford Expedition

99 Ford Explorer

06 Ford Focus

14 Ford Mustang

95 GMC 4000

94 Honda Accord

96 Honda Accord

08 Hyundai Sonata

06 Infi G35

07 Kia Rondo

05 Linc Aviator

85 Nissan 3002X

05 Nissan Altima

04 Pontiac Aztek

04 Saturn Vue

93 Toyota 4 Runner

20 Toyota Sienna

93 VW Eurovan

11 VW Jetta

