Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 15th, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Audi A4

98 Buick Century

03 Buick LeSabre

08 Cadi CTS

07 Chev HHR

04 Chev Blazer

03 Chev Cavalier

06 Chev Equinox

07 Chev HHR

04 Chev Silverado

00 Dodge Caravan

17 Dodge Charger

00 Ford Expedition

01 Ford Ranger

05 GMC Sierra

99 GMC Yukon

01 Honda CBR600

00 Honda Civic

03 Hyundai Accent

11 Kia Soul

02 Merc AMG

05 Nissan Altima

97 Nissan Quest

00 Nissan Xterra

08 Pont G6

95 Toyota Camry

94 Toyota Camry

92 Toyota Corolla

97 Toyota Corolla

96 Toyota Tacoma

06 VW Touareg 2

02 Volvo S60

IDX-956302

June 10, 2022