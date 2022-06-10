Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 15th, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Audi A4
98 Buick Century
03 Buick LeSabre
08 Cadi CTS
07 Chev HHR
04 Chev Blazer
03 Chev Cavalier
06 Chev Equinox
07 Chev HHR
04 Chev Silverado
00 Dodge Caravan
17 Dodge Charger
00 Ford Expedition
01 Ford Ranger
05 GMC Sierra
99 GMC Yukon
01 Honda CBR600
00 Honda Civic
03 Hyundai Accent
11 Kia Soul
02 Merc AMG
05 Nissan Altima
97 Nissan Quest
00 Nissan Xterra
08 Pont G6
95 Toyota Camry
94 Toyota Camry
92 Toyota Corolla
97 Toyota Corolla
96 Toyota Tacoma
06 VW Touareg 2
02 Volvo S60
IDX-956302
June 10, 2022