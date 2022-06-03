Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 8, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at __ on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 08 BMW 528
04 BMW 530
02 Buick Century
05 Buick Century
00 Cad DeVille
08 Chev Aveo
98 Chev Cavalier
02 Chev S-10
05 Chev Uplander
07 Chry 300
08 Chry LX
04 Chry P.T.
98 Dodge Durango
81 Dodge Pickup
02 Ford Escape
99 Ford Explorer
03 Ford Explorer
08 Ford Fusion
93 Ford F150
06 Ford Fusion
00 Ford Mustang
02 Ford Mustang
03 Ford Explorer
93 Ford Ranger
98 Ford Taurus
02 Ford Taurus
06 Ford Taurus
93 GMC Sonoma
93 Honda Accord
01 Honda Accord
02 Honda Accord
94 Honda Civic
97 Honda Civic
97 Honda Civic
00 Honda Civic
99 GMC Yukon
05 Hyundai Accent
07 Hyundai Elantra
05 Hyundai Sonata
86 Jeep Cherokee
85 Kawasaki Cruiser
09 Kia Borrego
16 Kia Soul
01 Lexus GS
05 Mazda 3
08 Mazda 3
99 Mazda 6
88 Mazda 626
02 Merc CLK
97 Merc E320
01 Merc Mountaineer
02 Nissan Altima
05 Pontiac Grand Prix
05 Saab 9-3
07 Saturn Aura
97 Subaru Legacy
08 Subaru Tribeca
11 Toyota Camry
01 Toyota Camry
05 Toyota Scion XB
98 Toyota Tacoma
06 VW Jetta
02 VW Passat
03 Volvo S80
02 Chevy Silverado 1500
IDX-956022
June 3, 2022