Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 8, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at __ on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 08 BMW 528

04 BMW 530

02 Buick Century

05 Buick Century

00 Cad DeVille

08 Chev Aveo

98 Chev Cavalier

02 Chev S-10

05 Chev Uplander

07 Chry 300

08 Chry LX

04 Chry P.T.

98 Dodge Durango

81 Dodge Pickup

02 Ford Escape

99 Ford Explorer

03 Ford Explorer

08 Ford Fusion

93 Ford F150

06 Ford Fusion

00 Ford Mustang

02 Ford Mustang

03 Ford Explorer

93 Ford Ranger

98 Ford Taurus

02 Ford Taurus

06 Ford Taurus

93 GMC Sonoma

93 Honda Accord

01 Honda Accord

02 Honda Accord

94 Honda Civic

97 Honda Civic

97 Honda Civic

00 Honda Civic

99 GMC Yukon

05 Hyundai Accent

07 Hyundai Elantra

05 Hyundai Sonata

86 Jeep Cherokee

85 Kawasaki Cruiser

09 Kia Borrego

16 Kia Soul

01 Lexus GS

05 Mazda 3

08 Mazda 3

99 Mazda 6

88 Mazda 626

02 Merc CLK

97 Merc E320

01 Merc Mountaineer

02 Nissan Altima

05 Pontiac Grand Prix

05 Saab 9-3

07 Saturn Aura

97 Subaru Legacy

08 Subaru Tribeca

11 Toyota Camry

01 Toyota Camry

05 Toyota Scion XB

98 Toyota Tacoma

06 VW Jetta

02 VW Passat

03 Volvo S80

02 Chevy Silverado 1500

IDX-956022

June 3, 2022