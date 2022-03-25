Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 30, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 BMW 325

96 Boat Trailer

02 Cadi Deville

08 Chevy Colorado

08 Chevy Impala

00 Dodge Caravan

00 Dodge Dakota

02 Dodge Neon

95 GMC Sierra

87 Honda Accord

03 Jaguar X-Type

98 Jeep Grand Cherokee

99 Lexus RX

04 Nissan Maxima

08 Nissan Rogue

17 Nissan Rogue

99 Nissan Sentra

98 Olds 88

08 Pontiac G6

99 Pontiac Grand Prix

00 Subaru Legacy

92 Toyota Camry

09 VW Jetta

