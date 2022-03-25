Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 30, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 BMW 325
96 Boat Trailer
02 Cadi Deville
08 Chevy Colorado
08 Chevy Impala
00 Dodge Caravan
00 Dodge Dakota
02 Dodge Neon
95 GMC Sierra
87 Honda Accord
03 Jaguar X-Type
98 Jeep Grand Cherokee
99 Lexus RX
04 Nissan Maxima
08 Nissan Rogue
17 Nissan Rogue
99 Nissan Sentra
98 Olds 88
08 Pontiac G6
99 Pontiac Grand Prix
00 Subaru Legacy
92 Toyota Camry
09 VW Jetta
