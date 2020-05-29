Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 3, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11:00 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 13 Acura TSX
93 BMW 325
06 BMW 325I
96 Buick Park Ave
99 Chrys 300M
76 Ford E350 Box Truck
98 Ford Explorer
00 Ford Taurus
01 Ford Explorer
96 Honda Odyssey
03 Hond CRV
02 Hyundai Accent
02 Hyundai Accent
03 Hyundai Elantra
04 Hyundai X6350
07 Hyundai Accent
05 Lincoln Navigator
00 Mazda Protege
96 Mercury Villager
01 Mercury Sable
12 Nissan Versa
95 Pontiac Firebird
89 Subaru DL
97 Subaru Legacy
92 Suzuki Sidekick
06 Toyota Avalon
03 VW Jetta
IDX-899713
May 29, 2020