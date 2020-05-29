Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 3, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11:00 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 13 Acura TSX

93 BMW 325

06 BMW 325I

96 Buick Park Ave

99 Chrys 300M

76 Ford E350 Box Truck

98 Ford Explorer

00 Ford Taurus

01 Ford Explorer

96 Honda Odyssey

03 Hond CRV

02 Hyundai Accent

02 Hyundai Accent

03 Hyundai Elantra

04 Hyundai X6350

07 Hyundai Accent

05 Lincoln Navigator

00 Mazda Protege

96 Mercury Villager

01 Mercury Sable

12 Nissan Versa

95 Pontiac Firebird

89 Subaru DL

97 Subaru Legacy

92 Suzuki Sidekick

06 Toyota Avalon

03 VW Jetta

May 29, 2020