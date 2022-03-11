Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 16, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 Accura MDX
01 Audi A4
87 Bayliner Boat
06 BMW X3
08 Buick Enclave
08 Buick Lucerne
97 Chevy GMT-400
97 Chevy GMT-400
96 Chevy Camaro
02 Chrys PT Cruiser
11 Dodge Caliber
00 Dodge Dakota
76 Famiwa MI/MH
01 Dodge Ram 1500
93 Ford Escort
99 Ford Escort
96 Ford Explorer
03 Ford F150
15 Ford Focus
00 Ford Ranger
02 Honda Accord
05 Honda Accord
05 Honda Civic
97 Honda CRV
04 Hyundai Accent
04 Hyundai Santa Fe
08 Hyundai Sonata
12 Hyundai Sonata
00 Jaguar S-Type
12 Kia Forte
02 Kia Sedona
07 Kia Spectra
02 Land Rover Free Lander
08 Land Rover LR2
01 Lexus GS
90 Mazda B2600
92 Mazda MX3
01 Mits Eclipse
12 Nissan Altima
02 Nissan Sentra
95 Nissan Quest
08 Pontiac G6
00 Pontiac Montana
94 Subaru Justy
96 Subaru Legacy
01 Toyoat Avalon
97 Toyota Corolla
09 Toyota Corolla
13 Toyota Corolla
03 Toyota Sienna
10 Toyota Yaris
? Travel Trailer
04 Triumph Speed
09 VW Passat
91 Volvo 240
05 Volvo XC90
10 Ford F250
IDX-950085
March 11, 2022