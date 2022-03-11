Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 16, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 Accura MDX

01 Audi A4

87 Bayliner Boat

06 BMW X3

08 Buick Enclave

08 Buick Lucerne

97 Chevy GMT-400

97 Chevy GMT-400

96 Chevy Camaro

02 Chrys PT Cruiser

11 Dodge Caliber

00 Dodge Dakota

76 Famiwa MI/MH

01 Dodge Ram 1500

93 Ford Escort

99 Ford Escort

96 Ford Explorer

03 Ford F150

15 Ford Focus

00 Ford Ranger

02 Honda Accord

05 Honda Accord

05 Honda Civic

97 Honda CRV

04 Hyundai Accent

04 Hyundai Santa Fe

08 Hyundai Sonata

12 Hyundai Sonata

00 Jaguar S-Type

12 Kia Forte

02 Kia Sedona

07 Kia Spectra

02 Land Rover Free Lander

08 Land Rover LR2

01 Lexus GS

90 Mazda B2600

92 Mazda MX3

01 Mits Eclipse

12 Nissan Altima

02 Nissan Sentra

95 Nissan Quest

08 Pontiac G6

00 Pontiac Montana

94 Subaru Justy

96 Subaru Legacy

01 Toyoat Avalon

97 Toyota Corolla

09 Toyota Corolla

13 Toyota Corolla

03 Toyota Sienna

10 Toyota Yaris

? Travel Trailer

04 Triumph Speed

09 VW Passat

91 Volvo 240

05 Volvo XC90

10 Ford F250

IDX-950085

March 11, 2022