Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 2, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 94 Acura Legend
07 BMW 550
02 Buick Lesabre
00 Cadi Deville
99 Chev Cavalier
07 Chev Impala
01 Chrysler Town & Country
01 Dodge Caravan
05 Dodge Sprinter
05 Ford Econoline
95 Ford F150
03 Ford F150
13 Ford Focus
10 Ford Fusion
02 Honda Accord
02 Honda Accord
88 Honda Civic
00 Honda Civic
97 Honda CRV
03 Infinity G35
04 Infinity G35
03 Mazda MPV
85 Mercedes 500SEC
03 Mercedes A30
18 Mercedes C
99 Mercedes S500
01 Mercedes S500
96 Mercury Sable
08 Porsch Cayenne
00 Saturn LS2
01 Saturn SL1
99 Saturn SL2
94 Toyota 4Runner
97 Toyota Camry
96 Toyota Corolla
98 Toyota Corolla
02 Toyota Rav4
04 VW Jetta
06 VW Passat
01 Yamaha Dirt Bike
IDX-949315
February 25, 2022