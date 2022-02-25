Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 2, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 94 Acura Legend

07 BMW 550

02 Buick Lesabre

00 Cadi Deville

99 Chev Cavalier

07 Chev Impala

01 Chrysler Town & Country

01 Dodge Caravan

05 Dodge Sprinter

05 Ford Econoline

95 Ford F150

03 Ford F150

13 Ford Focus

10 Ford Fusion

02 Honda Accord

02 Honda Accord

88 Honda Civic

00 Honda Civic

97 Honda CRV

03 Infinity G35

04 Infinity G35

03 Mazda MPV

85 Mercedes 500SEC

03 Mercedes A30

18 Mercedes C

99 Mercedes S500

01 Mercedes S500

96 Mercury Sable

08 Porsch Cayenne

00 Saturn LS2

01 Saturn SL1

99 Saturn SL2

94 Toyota 4Runner

97 Toyota Camry

96 Toyota Corolla

98 Toyota Corolla

02 Toyota Rav4

04 VW Jetta

06 VW Passat

01 Yamaha Dirt Bike

IDX-949315

February 25, 2022