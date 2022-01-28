Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Feb 2, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 Cadi STS

01 Chev S-10

14 Dodge Dart

01 Dodge Durango

98 Dodge Ram

07 Ford Fusion

02 GMC Sonoma

92 Honda El Dorado

05 Hyundai Elantra

05 Hyundai Elantra

05 Hyundai XG3

03 Infinity G35

00 Mercury Sable

08 Nissan Altima

97 Nissan Maxima

09 Nissan Murano

06 Nissan Quest

95 Saturn SL

00 Saturn SL1

98 Saturn SL2

98 Toyota Camry

18 Toyota Camry

95 Toyota Camry

02 Toyota Tundra

January 28, 2022