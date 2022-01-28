Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Feb 2, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 Cadi STS
01 Chev S-10
14 Dodge Dart
01 Dodge Durango
98 Dodge Ram
07 Ford Fusion
02 GMC Sonoma
92 Honda El Dorado
05 Hyundai Elantra
05 Hyundai Elantra
05 Hyundai XG3
03 Infinity G35
00 Mercury Sable
08 Nissan Altima
97 Nissan Maxima
09 Nissan Murano
06 Nissan Quest
95 Saturn SL
00 Saturn SL1
98 Saturn SL2
98 Toyota Camry
18 Toyota Camry
95 Toyota Camry
02 Toyota Tundra
IDX-947432
