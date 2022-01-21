Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan, 26, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura TSX

04 BMW 525I

08 BMW 528

12 Chevy Malibu

03 Chevy Monte Carlo

03 Chevy Suburban

07 Dodge Caravan

02 Ford Explorer

95 Ford F-150

04 Ford Taurus

05 Ford Taurus

03 GMC Yukon

88 Honda Civic

91 Honda Civic

08 Honda Civic

95Honda Odyssey

03 Honda Odyssey

13 Hyundai Elantra

01 Kia Sportage

06 Mazda Cx-7

95 Merz C

02 Merz E

07 Nissan Pathfinder

97 Nissan Pickup

90 Plym Grand Voyager

92 Saturn SL1

95 Saturn SL

05 Saturn L300

00 Subaru Imporeza

87 Subaru Legacy

97 Subaru Legacy

97 Toyota Camry

18 Toyota Camry

03 Toyota Camry

08 Toyota Corolla

January 21, 2022