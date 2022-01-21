Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan, 26, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura TSX
04 BMW 525I
08 BMW 528
12 Chevy Malibu
03 Chevy Monte Carlo
03 Chevy Suburban
07 Dodge Caravan
02 Ford Explorer
95 Ford F-150
04 Ford Taurus
05 Ford Taurus
03 GMC Yukon
88 Honda Civic
91 Honda Civic
08 Honda Civic
95Honda Odyssey
03 Honda Odyssey
13 Hyundai Elantra
01 Kia Sportage
06 Mazda Cx-7
95 Merz C
02 Merz E
07 Nissan Pathfinder
97 Nissan Pickup
90 Plym Grand Voyager
92 Saturn SL1
95 Saturn SL
05 Saturn L300
00 Subaru Imporeza
87 Subaru Legacy
97 Subaru Legacy
97 Toyota Camry
18 Toyota Camry
03 Toyota Camry
08 Toyota Corolla
IDX-947057
January 21, 2022