Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 5, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at ___ on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 98 Audi A-6

10 BMW X-5

00 Chevy Astro

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



05 Chevy Cobalt

08 Chevy Equinox

05 Chevy Malibu

06 Chevy Malibu

06 Chevy Tahoe

10 Chry 300

92 Dodge Dakota

07 Dodge Dakota

01 Dodge Intrepid

03 Ford Explorer

00 Ford F150

98 Ford F250

04 Ford Taurus

97 Ford Windstar

99 Geo Metro

01 GMC Sierra

91 Honda Accord

00 Honda Accord

97 Honda Civic

97 Honda Civic

96 Honda Civic

04 Honda Civic

93 Honda Del Sol

05 Hyundai Tucson

04 Infiniti G35

92 Jaguar XJS

93 Jaguar XJ6L

03 Mercedes E

97 Mercury Sable

08 Nissan Altima

16 Nissan Versa

98 Saturn SL1

00 Subaru Impreza

98 Subaru Legacy

89 Toyota Camry

94 Toyota Camry

01 Toyota Corolla

98 Volvo V70

IDX-946045

December 30, 2021