Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 5, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at ___ on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 98 Audi A-6
10 BMW X-5
00 Chevy Astro
05 Chevy Cobalt
08 Chevy Equinox
05 Chevy Malibu
06 Chevy Malibu
06 Chevy Tahoe
10 Chry 300
92 Dodge Dakota
07 Dodge Dakota
01 Dodge Intrepid
03 Ford Explorer
00 Ford F150
98 Ford F250
04 Ford Taurus
97 Ford Windstar
99 Geo Metro
01 GMC Sierra
91 Honda Accord
00 Honda Accord
97 Honda Civic
97 Honda Civic
96 Honda Civic
04 Honda Civic
93 Honda Del Sol
05 Hyundai Tucson
04 Infiniti G35
92 Jaguar XJS
93 Jaguar XJ6L
03 Mercedes E
97 Mercury Sable
08 Nissan Altima
16 Nissan Versa
98 Saturn SL1
00 Subaru Impreza
98 Subaru Legacy
89 Toyota Camry
94 Toyota Camry
01 Toyota Corolla
98 Volvo V70
IDX-946045
December 30, 2021