Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 15, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 Audi A-6
03 Acura TL
05 Acura TL
01 BMW 330
04 BMW 525
97 Buick Century
10 Chevy Aveo
95 Chevy 1500
01 Chevy Blazer
99 Chry Town
15 Dodge Dart
04 Ford Crown
10 Ford Escape
05 Ford Focus
08 Ford Focus
97 Honad Accord
98 Honda Accord
07 Hyundai Sonata
10 Hyundai Sonata
13 Kia Optima 04 Mazda Tribute
99 Mercedes SLK350
09 Mits Lancer
10 Nissan Altima
19 Nissan Sentra
15 Nissan Versa
03 Pontiac Sunfire
95 Subaru Legacy
90 Subaru Wagon
05 Toyota Camry
89 VW Cabriolet
14 VW Jetta
06 Volvo XC90
IDX-944871
December 10, 2021