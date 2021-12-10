Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 15, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 Audi A-6

03 Acura TL

05 Acura TL

01 BMW 330

04 BMW 525

97 Buick Century

10 Chevy Aveo

95 Chevy 1500

01 Chevy Blazer

99 Chry Town

15 Dodge Dart

04 Ford Crown

10 Ford Escape

05 Ford Focus

08 Ford Focus

97 Honad Accord

98 Honda Accord

07 Hyundai Sonata

10 Hyundai Sonata

13 Kia Optima 04 Mazda Tribute

99 Mercedes SLK350

09 Mits Lancer

10 Nissan Altima

19 Nissan Sentra

15 Nissan Versa

03 Pontiac Sunfire

95 Subaru Legacy

90 Subaru Wagon

05 Toyota Camry

89 VW Cabriolet

14 VW Jetta

06 Volvo XC90

December 10, 2021