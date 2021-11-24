Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 1, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 97 Acura 35RL
04 BMW 745
16 Buick Verano
93 Chev G10
11 Chev Camaro
00 Chev Impala
05 Chev Malibu
? Chev Silverado
11 Chev Traverse
14 Chev Traverse
05 Dodge Neon
98 Ford Expedition
97 Ford F150
97 Ford Mustang
03 Ford Mustang
? Ford Ranger
91 Honda Accord
93 Honda Accord
94 Honda Accord
94 Honda Accord
01 Honda Accord
95 Honda Civic
10 Honda Civic
04 Honda Odyssey
16 Hyun Electra
96 Linc Town Car
08 Mazda M3S
18 Mazda CX-9
93 Mits Diamante
03 Mits Eslipse
00 Mits Eclipse
99 Nissan Sentra
84 Olds Cutlass Supreme
99 Pontiac Grand Prix
98 Subaru Legacy
04 Toyota Camry
05 Toyota Camry
10 Toyota Camry
05 Toyota Corolla
15 Toyota Tacoma
06 Volvo V50
