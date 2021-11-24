Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 1, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 97 Acura 35RL

04 BMW 745

16 Buick Verano

93 Chev G10

11 Chev Camaro

00 Chev Impala

05 Chev Malibu

? Chev Silverado

11 Chev Traverse

14 Chev Traverse

05 Dodge Neon

98 Ford Expedition

97 Ford F150

97 Ford Mustang

03 Ford Mustang

? Ford Ranger

91 Honda Accord

93 Honda Accord

94 Honda Accord

94 Honda Accord

01 Honda Accord

95 Honda Civic

10 Honda Civic

04 Honda Odyssey

16 Hyun Electra

96 Linc Town Car

08 Mazda M3S

18 Mazda CX-9

93 Mits Diamante

03 Mits Eslipse

00 Mits Eclipse

99 Nissan Sentra

84 Olds Cutlass Supreme

99 Pontiac Grand Prix

98 Subaru Legacy

04 Toyota Camry

05 Toyota Camry

10 Toyota Camry

05 Toyota Corolla

15 Toyota Tacoma

06 Volvo V50

IDX-943846

