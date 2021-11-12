Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 11-17-2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Acura 3.2TL
05 Acura TSX
99 Chevy Cavalier
13 Chevy Cruz
03 Chevy Malibu
05 Chevy Malibu
00 Chevy Monte Carlo
95 Chevy Silverado
01 Chevy Tracker
04 Chrys PT Cruiser
06 Dodge Charger
01 Dodge Neon
98 Ford Expedition
00 Ford Focus
91 Ford Mustang
02 Ford Taurus
03 Ford Windstar
88 GMC 2500
? Homemade Trailer 2 Axel
17 Kia Forte
99 Lincolnd Navigator
14 Mercedes E
03 Mitz Lancer
19 Mitz Outlander
97 Olds Bravada
17 Ram 1500
03 Saturn Ion
96 Saturn SL1
90 Suzuki Swift
00 Toyota Camry
05 Toyota Camry
IDX-942828
November 12, 2021