Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 11-17-2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Acura 3.2TL

05 Acura TSX

99 Chevy Cavalier

13 Chevy Cruz

03 Chevy Malibu

05 Chevy Malibu

00 Chevy Monte Carlo

95 Chevy Silverado

01 Chevy Tracker

04 Chrys PT Cruiser

06 Dodge Charger

01 Dodge Neon

98 Ford Expedition

00 Ford Focus

91 Ford Mustang

02 Ford Taurus

03 Ford Windstar

88 GMC 2500

? Homemade Trailer 2 Axel

17 Kia Forte

99 Lincolnd Navigator

14 Mercedes E

03 Mitz Lancer

19 Mitz Outlander

97 Olds Bravada

17 Ram 1500

03 Saturn Ion

96 Saturn SL1

90 Suzuki Swift

00 Toyota Camry

05 Toyota Camry

IDX-942828

November 12, 2021