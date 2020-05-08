Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 13th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11:00 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 85 Chev El Camino

00 Chrys Concord

02 Chrys Concord

03 Ford Focus

95 Honda Accord

98 Honda Accord

93 Hond Del Sol

06 Infinity G35

01 Mercedes 430

94 Toyota Camry

95 Toyota Tercel

00 VW Jetta

May 8, 2020