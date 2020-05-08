Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 13th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11:00 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 85 Chev El Camino
00 Chrys Concord
02 Chrys Concord
03 Ford Focus
95 Honda Accord
98 Honda Accord
93 Hond Del Sol
06 Infinity G35
01 Mercedes 430
94 Toyota Camry
95 Toyota Tercel
00 VW Jetta
IDX-898182
May 8, 2020