Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on September 22, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 BMW 745
03 Chevy Silverado
02 Chevy Tahoe
03 Chry 300M
10 Dodge Avenger
05 Dodge Neon
05 Dodge Neon
84 Dodge Van
04 Ford Focus
94 Ford Ranger
91 Honda Accord
96 Honda Civic
05 Honda Element
03 Honda Odyssey
02 Jeep Grand Cherokee
07 Merz C280
97 Plym Grand Voyager
94 Strn SC-1
05 Strn L300
07 Subaru Legacy
69 Dtchw 2Util
02 Volvo 580
02 Volvo V70
IDX-938205
September 17, 2021