Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on September 22, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 BMW 745

03 Chevy Silverado

02 Chevy Tahoe

03 Chry 300M

10 Dodge Avenger

05 Dodge Neon

05 Dodge Neon

84 Dodge Van

04 Ford Focus

94 Ford Ranger

91 Honda Accord

96 Honda Civic

05 Honda Element

03 Honda Odyssey

02 Jeep Grand Cherokee

07 Merz C280

97 Plym Grand Voyager

94 Strn SC-1

05 Strn L300

07 Subaru Legacy

69 Dtchw 2Util

02 Volvo 580

02 Volvo V70

IDX-938205

September 17, 2021