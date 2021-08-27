Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on September 01, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 95 Buick Regal

14 Cadi ATS

03 Cadi Deville

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



00 Chev Tahoe

14 Dodge Journey

05 Dodge Stratus

00 Ford F250

96 Ford E150

05 Ford Taurus

06 Ford Taurus

05 GMC Savana

93 Honda Civic

97 Honda CRV

05 Honda Odyssey

15 Hyun Tucon.

96 Infi I30

04 Kia Rio

02 Kia Spectra

08 Kia Spectra

02 Linc Blackwood

00 Linc LS

98 Linc T&C

05 Mazd 3S

93 Mits Eslipse

93 Nissan Altima

17 Nissan Sentra

00 Olds Intrigue

97 Pont Grand Prix

02 Pont Montana

00 Saturn LW2

06 Suzuki Grand Vitara

97 Toyota Avalon

97 Toyota Camry

07 Toyota Corolla

02 Toyota Sienna

96 VW Jetta

06 VW Passat

00Volvo V40

IDX-936548

August 27, 2021