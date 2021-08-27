Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on September 01, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 95 Buick Regal
14 Cadi ATS
03 Cadi Deville
00 Chev Tahoe
14 Dodge Journey
05 Dodge Stratus
00 Ford F250
96 Ford E150
05 Ford Taurus
06 Ford Taurus
05 GMC Savana
93 Honda Civic
97 Honda CRV
05 Honda Odyssey
15 Hyun Tucon.
96 Infi I30
04 Kia Rio
02 Kia Spectra
08 Kia Spectra
02 Linc Blackwood
00 Linc LS
98 Linc T&C
05 Mazd 3S
93 Mits Eslipse
93 Nissan Altima
17 Nissan Sentra
00 Olds Intrigue
97 Pont Grand Prix
02 Pont Montana
00 Saturn LW2
06 Suzuki Grand Vitara
97 Toyota Avalon
97 Toyota Camry
07 Toyota Corolla
02 Toyota Sienna
96 VW Jetta
06 VW Passat
00Volvo V40
IDX-936548
August 27, 2021