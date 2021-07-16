Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 21, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 95 Audi A6

05 BMC X3

00 Buick Century

80 Chev El Camino

91 Ford Explorer

02 Ford Explorer

06 Kia Spectra

05 Mits Lancer

03 Olds Alero

04 Olds Alero

71 Glad 18/8

July 16, 2021