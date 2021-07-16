Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 21, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 95 Audi A6
05 BMC X3
00 Buick Century
80 Chev El Camino
91 Ford Explorer
02 Ford Explorer
06 Kia Spectra
05 Mits Lancer
03 Olds Alero
04 Olds Alero
71 Glad 18/8
IDX-932657
July 16, 2021