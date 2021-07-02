Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 7, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 BMW 330
Boat Trailer
16 Chev Equinox
00 Chev Malibu
94 Chev S10
08 Chev Trailblazer
80 Chev Van/Con
08 Dodge Avenger
98 Dodge Durango
01 Dodge Durango
12 Dodge Ram 1500
98 Ford Contour
05 Ford Escape
90 Ford F150
00 Ford F150
00 Ford Focus
03 Ford Focus
12 Ford Fusion
99 Ford Mustang
05 GMC Envoy
94 Honda Accord
88 Honda Civic
09 Hond CR-V
05 Jeep Liberty
02 Mazda Protégé
48 Pachard
00 Saturn LS-2
97 Subaru Legacy
03 Suzuki GSX-R600
06 VW Beetle
14 VW Beetle
99 VW Passat
02 VW Passat
05 VW XC90
U-Haul Dolly Trailer
July 2, 2021