Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 7, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 BMW 330

Boat Trailer

16 Chev Equinox

00 Chev Malibu

94 Chev S10

08 Chev Trailblazer

80 Chev Van/Con

08 Dodge Avenger

98 Dodge Durango

01 Dodge Durango

12 Dodge Ram 1500

98 Ford Contour

05 Ford Escape

90 Ford F150

00 Ford F150

00 Ford Focus

03 Ford Focus

12 Ford Fusion

99 Ford Mustang

05 GMC Envoy

94 Honda Accord

88 Honda Civic

09 Hond CR-V

05 Jeep Liberty

02 Mazda Protégé

48 Pachard

00 Saturn LS-2

97 Subaru Legacy

03 Suzuki GSX-R600

06 VW Beetle

14 VW Beetle

99 VW Passat

02 VW Passat

05 VW XC90

U-Haul Dolly Trailer

IDX-931418

July 2, 2021