Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 30, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 BMW X5
01 Buick LeSabre
04 Chev Classic
07 Chev Impala
00 Chev S-10
03 Chev Tahoe
99 Dodge Stratus
02 Ford Exporer
05 Ford Taurus
99 GMC Suburban
05 Honda Accord
96 Honda Civic
01 Honda Civic
17 Honda Civic
91 Isuzu Rodeo
13 Kia Forte
02 Lndr Range Rover
05 Mazda Tribute
00 Merc Villager
05 Merc S500
06 Mits Lancer
03 Nissan Altima
93 Nissan Sentra
03 Olds Alero
00 Plym Neon
00 Pontiac Grand Prix
00 Suba Legacy
06 Toyota Prius
IDX-930865
June 25, 2021