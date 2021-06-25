Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 30, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 BMW X5

01 Buick LeSabre

04 Chev Classic

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



07 Chev Impala

00 Chev S-10

03 Chev Tahoe

99 Dodge Stratus

02 Ford Exporer

05 Ford Taurus

99 GMC Suburban

05 Honda Accord

96 Honda Civic

01 Honda Civic

17 Honda Civic

91 Isuzu Rodeo

13 Kia Forte

02 Lndr Range Rover

05 Mazda Tribute

00 Merc Villager

05 Merc S500

06 Mits Lancer

03 Nissan Altima

93 Nissan Sentra

03 Olds Alero

00 Plym Neon

00 Pontiac Grand Prix

00 Suba Legacy

06 Toyota Prius

IDX-930865

June 25, 2021