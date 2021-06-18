Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 23, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at ___ on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 Cadi STS

00 Chry 300m

00 Dodge Grand Caravan

02 Dodge Grand Caravan

98 Ford Explorer

97 Honda CRV

13 Honda Civic

06 Nissan Maxima

98 Plym Breeze

96 Pont Sunfire

08 Saturn Vue

94 Toyota Camry

97 VW Jetta

05 VW Jetta

June 18, 2021