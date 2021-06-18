Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 23, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at ___ on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 Cadi STS
00 Chry 300m
00 Dodge Grand Caravan
02 Dodge Grand Caravan
98 Ford Explorer
97 Honda CRV
13 Honda Civic
06 Nissan Maxima
98 Plym Breeze
96 Pont Sunfire
08 Saturn Vue
94 Toyota Camry
97 VW Jetta
05 VW Jetta
IDX-930167
June 18, 2021