Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 9th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 96 Acura Integra
03 Acura 3.2
02 Audi A6
00 BMW 325I
03 BMW 325
09 Chrysler T&C
01 Dodge G. Caravan
07 Dodge G. Caravan
07 Dodge G. Caravan
83 Ford Econoline
00 Ford Explorer
02 Ford Explorer
03 Ford Focus
04 Ford Ranger
08 Ford Escape
97 Geo Prizm
77 Honda GL100
98 Honda Accord
00 Honda Accord
00 Honda Accord
01 Honda Accord
03 Honda Pilot
04 Honda Pilot
06 Honda Accord
04 Hyundai Sante Fe
04 Infiniti G35
03 Jeep Liberty
02 Kia Sedona
04 Kia Spectra
99 Lexus Rx300
02 Lexus ES300
01 Mazda Millenia
03 Mazda Tribute
07 Mazda Rx8
96 Mercedes C230
08 Mercedes R350
91 Mercury Sable
09 Nissan Murano
00 Plymouth Neon
93 Subaru Imprezza
99 Toyota Corolla
00 Toyota Avalon
04 Toyota Camry
07 Toyota Camry
01 VW Golf
03 Volvo VC70
IDX-929133
June 4, 2021