Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 9th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 96 Acura Integra

03 Acura 3.2

02 Audi A6

00 BMW 325I

03 BMW 325

09 Chrysler T&C

01 Dodge G. Caravan

07 Dodge G. Caravan

07 Dodge G. Caravan

83 Ford Econoline

00 Ford Explorer

02 Ford Explorer

03 Ford Focus

04 Ford Ranger

08 Ford Escape

97 Geo Prizm

77 Honda GL100

98 Honda Accord

00 Honda Accord

00 Honda Accord

01 Honda Accord

03 Honda Pilot

04 Honda Pilot

06 Honda Accord

04 Hyundai Sante Fe

04 Infiniti G35

03 Jeep Liberty

02 Kia Sedona

04 Kia Spectra

99 Lexus Rx300

02 Lexus ES300

01 Mazda Millenia

03 Mazda Tribute

07 Mazda Rx8

96 Mercedes C230

08 Mercedes R350

91 Mercury Sable

09 Nissan Murano

00 Plymouth Neon

93 Subaru Imprezza

99 Toyota Corolla

00 Toyota Avalon

04 Toyota Camry

07 Toyota Camry

01 VW Golf

03 Volvo VC70

IDX-929133

June 4, 2021