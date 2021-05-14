Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 19, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 Acura 3.2TL

03 BMW 325I

87 Cadi Eldorado

06 Chev Aveo

05 Chev Cobalt

99 Chev Malibu

04 Chev Malibu

01 Chev Tahoe

07 Chrys Pacifica

01 Chry P.T.

02 Chry P.T.

00 Chry Town & Country

06 Dodge Magnum

02 Ford Escort

17 Ford Fiesta

68 Ford GAL4T

97 Ford Ranger

01 GMC Denali

94 Honda Accord

97 Honda Accord

00 Honda Civic

03 Honda Civic

03 Ford Mustong

06 Mazda 3

06 MerZ ML350

98 Plym Breeze

00 Toyota Corolla

10 Toyota Prius

98 V.W. Jetta

90 Volvo 740

IDX-927373

May 14, 2021