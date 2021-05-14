Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 19, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 Acura 3.2TL
03 BMW 325I
87 Cadi Eldorado
06 Chev Aveo
05 Chev Cobalt
99 Chev Malibu
04 Chev Malibu
01 Chev Tahoe
07 Chrys Pacifica
01 Chry P.T.
02 Chry P.T.
00 Chry Town & Country
06 Dodge Magnum
02 Ford Escort
17 Ford Fiesta
68 Ford GAL4T
97 Ford Ranger
01 GMC Denali
94 Honda Accord
97 Honda Accord
00 Honda Civic
03 Honda Civic
03 Ford Mustong
06 Mazda 3
06 MerZ ML350
98 Plym Breeze
00 Toyota Corolla
10 Toyota Prius
98 V.W. Jetta
90 Volvo 740
IDX-927373
May 14, 2021