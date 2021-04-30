Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 5, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura 3.5RL
00 BMW 328
92 Cadi Eldorado
05 Chev Cobalt
98 Chev GMT400
03 Dodge Grand Caravan
05 Dodge Magnum
07 Ford Freestyle
99 Ford Windstar
12 GMC Sierra
93 Honda Accord
03 Honda Pilot
06 Land Rover Range Rover
00 Lincoln Town Car
01 Mazda Protege
02 Merz 320CP
06 Mercury Montego
04 Nissan Frontier
87 Pontiac Firebird
99 Toyota Corolla
97 Toyota 4Runner
94 Saburn SL2
97 Subaru Legacy
00 VW Passat
76 WSTCO 22’ MH
April 30, 2021