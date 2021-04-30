Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 5, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura 3.5RL

00 BMW 328

92 Cadi Eldorado

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



05 Chev Cobalt

98 Chev GMT400

03 Dodge Grand Caravan

05 Dodge Magnum

07 Ford Freestyle

99 Ford Windstar

12 GMC Sierra

93 Honda Accord

03 Honda Pilot

06 Land Rover Range Rover

00 Lincoln Town Car

01 Mazda Protege

02 Merz 320CP

06 Mercury Montego

04 Nissan Frontier

87 Pontiac Firebird

99 Toyota Corolla

97 Toyota 4Runner

94 Saburn SL2

97 Subaru Legacy

00 VW Passat

76 WSTCO 22’ MH

IDX-926023

April 30, 2021