Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 14, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 BMW 540
03 BMW 350I
92 BMW 735
97 BMW 740I
92 Buick Lesabre 14 Chev Cruze
99 Dodge Caravan
16 Dodge Challenger
99 Dodge Durango
05 Dodge Grand Caravan
98 Dodge Intrepid
05 Dodge Magnum
00 Ford Expedition
05 Ford Mustang
01 Ford Taurus
00 Ford Windstar
00 GMC Yukon
02 GMC Yukon LX
96 Honda Accord
97 Honda Accord
98 Honda Accord
99 Honda Accord
00 Honda Accord
94 Honda Civic
99 Honda Civic
10 Hyundai Accent
13 Hyundai Sonata
01 Infinity I3C
15 Kia Optima
01 Kia Sephia
02 Mazda 626
00 Mercedes S500
01 Mercury Sable
03 Mini Cooper
10 Mini Cooper
01 Mitsub Montero
00 Nissan Maxima
93 Nissan Pathfinder
96 Plym Neon
99 Pontiac Bonneville
98 Subaru Legacy
96 Subaru Outback
97 Toyota Corolla
05 Toyota Corolla
00 VW Jetta
IDX-924120
April 9, 2021