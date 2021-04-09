Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 14, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 BMW 540

03 BMW 350I

92 BMW 735

97 BMW 740I

92 Buick Lesabre 14 Chev Cruze

99 Dodge Caravan

16 Dodge Challenger

99 Dodge Durango

05 Dodge Grand Caravan

98 Dodge Intrepid

05 Dodge Magnum

00 Ford Expedition

05 Ford Mustang

01 Ford Taurus

00 Ford Windstar

00 GMC Yukon

02 GMC Yukon LX

96 Honda Accord

97 Honda Accord

98 Honda Accord

99 Honda Accord

00 Honda Accord

94 Honda Civic

99 Honda Civic

10 Hyundai Accent

13 Hyundai Sonata

01 Infinity I3C

15 Kia Optima

01 Kia Sephia

02 Mazda 626

00 Mercedes S500

01 Mercury Sable

03 Mini Cooper

10 Mini Cooper

01 Mitsub Montero

00 Nissan Maxima

93 Nissan Pathfinder

96 Plym Neon

99 Pontiac Bonneville

98 Subaru Legacy

96 Subaru Outback

97 Toyota Corolla

05 Toyota Corolla

00 VW Jetta

April 9, 2021