Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 24th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 Bentley

05 Buick Terraza

06 Chevy Malibu

01 Chev S-10

00 Ford Focus

03 Ford Focus

09 Ford Focus

02 Ford Windstar

87 Fire 26’

92 GMC Sierra

02 Honda Accord

04 Honda Accord

93 Honda Civic

93 Honda Civic

07 Hyundai Tiburon

02 Mazda Protege

08 Mercedes GL450

06 Nissan Altima

14 Nissan Altima

95 Nissan Pathfinder

89 Nissan Sentra

98 Nissan Sentra

73 Robm 20’

00 Saturn SW2

98 Toyota Camry

04 Toyota Camry

81 Toyota Corolla

95 Toyota Corolla

02 Toyota Highlander

99 VW Beetle

02 VW Jetta

02 VW Jetta

IDX-922504

March 19, 2021