Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 24th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 Bentley
05 Buick Terraza
06 Chevy Malibu
01 Chev S-10
00 Ford Focus
03 Ford Focus
09 Ford Focus
02 Ford Windstar
87 Fire 26’
92 GMC Sierra
02 Honda Accord
04 Honda Accord
93 Honda Civic
93 Honda Civic
07 Hyundai Tiburon
02 Mazda Protege
08 Mercedes GL450
06 Nissan Altima
14 Nissan Altima
95 Nissan Pathfinder
89 Nissan Sentra
98 Nissan Sentra
73 Robm 20’
00 Saturn SW2
98 Toyota Camry
04 Toyota Camry
81 Toyota Corolla
95 Toyota Corolla
02 Toyota Highlander
99 VW Beetle
02 VW Jetta
02 VW Jetta
IDX-922504
March 19, 2021