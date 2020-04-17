Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

Abandoned Auto Notices

by Ken Spurrell

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 22nd, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11:00 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 94 Chev S10

06 Chev Malibu

12 Honda Accord

00 Kia Sephia

03 Mazda Protege

01 Saturn SL1

08 Suzuki VLR1800

91 Toyota Celica

IDX-896725

April 17, 2020

