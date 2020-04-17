Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 22nd, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11:00 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 94 Chev S10
06 Chev Malibu
12 Honda Accord
00 Kia Sephia
03 Mazda Protege
01 Saturn SL1
08 Suzuki VLR1800
91 Toyota Celica
IDX-896725
April 17, 2020