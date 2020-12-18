Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 23rd, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Audi A6

97 Buick Riviera

86 Cadillac Fleetwood

98 Chev Tahoe

99 Chev Geo

01 Chev Tahoe

07 Chev Cobalt

96 Dodge Caravan

02 Dodge Neon

93 Ford Taurus

97 Ford T-Bird

98 Ford Expedition

99 Ford Explorer

86 GMC C2500

90 Honda Accord

98 Honda Civic

99 Honda Accord

99 Honda Civic

04 Hyundai Elantra

03 Infinity G35

92 Jeep Cherokee

93 Toyota Camry

02 Toyota Sienna

06 Toyota Scion

03 VW Passat

00 Volvo S80

December 18, 2020