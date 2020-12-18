Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 23rd, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Audi A6
97 Buick Riviera
86 Cadillac Fleetwood
98 Chev Tahoe
99 Chev Geo
01 Chev Tahoe
07 Chev Cobalt
96 Dodge Caravan
02 Dodge Neon
93 Ford Taurus
97 Ford T-Bird
98 Ford Expedition
99 Ford Explorer
86 GMC C2500
90 Honda Accord
98 Honda Civic
99 Honda Accord
99 Honda Civic
04 Hyundai Elantra
03 Infinity G35
92 Jeep Cherokee
93 Toyota Camry
02 Toyota Sienna
06 Toyota Scion
03 VW Passat
00 Volvo S80
IDX-915813
December 18, 2020