Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 16th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Acura 3.2
89 BMW 528
06 BMW 325
99 Buick Century
05 Cadillac STS
85 Chev C1C
04 Chev M/C
97 Dodge Caravan
06 Dodge Caravan
93 Ford Escort
97 Ford Taurus
00 Ford Ranger
01 Ford Windstar
03 Ford Taurus
03 Ford Taurus
10 Ford Escape
97 Honda Civic
97 Honda Civic
99 Honda Accord
04 Honda Accord
07 Honda Fit
98 Hyundai Sonata
10 Hyundai Sonata
17 Hyundai Elantra
96 Infinity 130
99 Jeep G.Cherokee
12 Kia Soul
01 Lexus GS300
98 Mazda Protégé
85 Mercedes 190E
95 Mercedes 420
00 Mercedes 430
04 Nissan Maxima
80 Plym. Arrow
02 Pontiac G.Am
04 Pontiac G.Am
04 Pontiac G.Am
96 Pontiac G.Prix
01 Saturn SL2
03 Subaru Legacy
98 Toyota Corolla
00 Toyota Camry
03 Toyota Corolla
02 VW Beetle
IDX-915281
December 11, 2020