Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 16th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Acura 3.2

89 BMW 528

06 BMW 325

99 Buick Century

05 Cadillac STS

85 Chev C1C

04 Chev M/C

97 Dodge Caravan

06 Dodge Caravan

93 Ford Escort

97 Ford Taurus

00 Ford Ranger

01 Ford Windstar

03 Ford Taurus

03 Ford Taurus

10 Ford Escape

97 Honda Civic

97 Honda Civic

99 Honda Accord

04 Honda Accord

07 Honda Fit

98 Hyundai Sonata

10 Hyundai Sonata

17 Hyundai Elantra

96 Infinity 130

99 Jeep G.Cherokee

12 Kia Soul

01 Lexus GS300

98 Mazda Protégé

85 Mercedes 190E

95 Mercedes 420

00 Mercedes 430

04 Nissan Maxima

80 Plym. Arrow

02 Pontiac G.Am

04 Pontiac G.Am

04 Pontiac G.Am

96 Pontiac G.Prix

01 Saturn SL2

03 Subaru Legacy

98 Toyota Corolla

00 Toyota Camry

03 Toyota Corolla

02 VW Beetle

IDX-915281

December 11, 2020