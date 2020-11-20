Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 25th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 BMW 528
04 Chev Classic
99 Dodge Durango
92 Ford Explorer
97 Ford T-Bird
95 Subaru Legacy
97 Jaguar XJ6
96 Jeep G.Cherokee
00 Pontiac Bonneville
02 Subaru Vue
99 Subaru Legacy
02 Suzuki XL7
97 Toyota Corolla
01 Toyota Highlander
03 VW Passat
November 20, 2020