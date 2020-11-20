Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 25th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 BMW 528

04 Chev Classic

99 Dodge Durango

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



92 Ford Explorer

97 Ford T-Bird

95 Subaru Legacy

97 Jaguar XJ6

96 Jeep G.Cherokee

00 Pontiac Bonneville

02 Subaru Vue

99 Subaru Legacy

02 Suzuki XL7

97 Toyota Corolla

01 Toyota Highlander

03 VW Passat

IDX-914092

November 20, 2020