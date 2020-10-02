Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Oct 7, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at __ on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Chev Suburban

06 Chry 300

98 Chry T&C

97 Ford Explorer

04 Ford Explorer

99 Ford Escort

96 Ford F150

01 Ford Taurus

12 Freight-Liner Tractor

07 Great Dane 53’ Trailer

98 Honda Accord

02 Honda Accord

97 Honda Civic

99 Hyundai Elantra

07 Kia Amanti

00 Kia Sportage

04 Kasea Moped

89 Lincoln Marx 8

04 Lincoln Navigator

06 Mercury Grand Marqui

00 Nissan Maxima

08 Nissan Versa

07 Saab 9-3

99 Saturn SL2

03 Saturn Vue

00 Suburu Impreza

00 Tioga Chev 22’ Motorhome

86 Toyota Camry

91 Toyota Camry

96 Toyota Camry

18 U-Haul Trailer

17 Utility Trailer

