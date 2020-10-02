Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Oct 7, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at __ on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Chev Suburban
06 Chry 300
98 Chry T&C
97 Ford Explorer
04 Ford Explorer
99 Ford Escort
96 Ford F150
01 Ford Taurus
12 Freight-Liner Tractor
07 Great Dane 53’ Trailer
98 Honda Accord
02 Honda Accord
97 Honda Civic
99 Hyundai Elantra
07 Kia Amanti
00 Kia Sportage
04 Kasea Moped
89 Lincoln Marx 8
04 Lincoln Navigator
06 Mercury Grand Marqui
00 Nissan Maxima
08 Nissan Versa
07 Saab 9-3
99 Saturn SL2
03 Saturn Vue
00 Suburu Impreza
00 Tioga Chev 22’ Motorhome
86 Toyota Camry
91 Toyota Camry
96 Toyota Camry
18 U-Haul Trailer
17 Utility Trailer
October 2, 2020