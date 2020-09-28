Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Sep 30, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 89 Bayliner 17’ Boat

01 Chev Astro

79 Chev 23’ MH

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



10 Chev Malibu

01 Chry PT Cruiser

89 Esca Boat Trailer

15 Dodge Challenger

08 Dodge Charger

05 Ford Explorer

11 Ford Flex

98 Ford Escort

04 Ford Focus

05 Ford Focus

01 Ford Mustang

92 Ford Tempo

95 Geo Prism

96 Geo Prism

97 Geo Prism

00 GMC New Sierra

90 Honda Accord

95 Honda Accord

03 Hyundai Tiburon

12 Jeep Liberty

05 Kia Spectra

87 Mazda B2200

99 Mazda B2500

00 Mercury Cougar

04 Mercury Sable

05 Mits Galant

02 Olds Silhouette

.. Porsche

00 Toyota Camry

98 Toyota Corolla

99 Toyota Corolla

03 Toyota Corolla

97 VW Jetta

19 VW Jetta

IDX-909666

September 28, 2020