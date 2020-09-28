Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Sep 30, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 89 Bayliner 17’ Boat
01 Chev Astro
79 Chev 23’ MH
10 Chev Malibu
01 Chry PT Cruiser
89 Esca Boat Trailer
15 Dodge Challenger
08 Dodge Charger
05 Ford Explorer
11 Ford Flex
98 Ford Escort
04 Ford Focus
05 Ford Focus
01 Ford Mustang
92 Ford Tempo
95 Geo Prism
96 Geo Prism
97 Geo Prism
00 GMC New Sierra
90 Honda Accord
95 Honda Accord
03 Hyundai Tiburon
12 Jeep Liberty
05 Kia Spectra
87 Mazda B2200
99 Mazda B2500
00 Mercury Cougar
04 Mercury Sable
05 Mits Galant
02 Olds Silhouette
.. Porsche
00 Toyota Camry
98 Toyota Corolla
99 Toyota Corolla
03 Toyota Corolla
97 VW Jetta
19 VW Jetta
IDX-909666
September 28, 2020