Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 19, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 96 Acura TL
96 Chev Lumina
06 Chev Aveo
03 Chrys Pt. Cruiser
08 Chrys Pt. Cruiser
07 Dodge Ram
14 Dodge Dart
95 Ford Ranger
97 Ford F250
99 Ford Escort
08 Ford F550
11 Ford F150
16 Ford Edge
87 Honda Accord
95 Honda Civic
96 Honda Accord
07 Hyundai Tiburon
08 Mazda 6
99 Mercury Sable
03 Mercury Mntr
10 Mercury Milan
95 Toyota Avalon
96 Toyota Camry
98 VW Beetle
99 VW Jetta
93 Volvo 240
02 Volvo S80
IDX-906054
August 14, 2020