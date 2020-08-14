Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 19, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 96 Acura TL

96 Chev Lumina

06 Chev Aveo

03 Chrys Pt. Cruiser

08 Chrys Pt. Cruiser

07 Dodge Ram

14 Dodge Dart

95 Ford Ranger

97 Ford F250

99 Ford Escort

08 Ford F550

11 Ford F150

16 Ford Edge

87 Honda Accord

95 Honda Civic

96 Honda Accord

07 Hyundai Tiburon

08 Mazda 6

99 Mercury Sable

03 Mercury Mntr

10 Mercury Milan

95 Toyota Avalon

96 Toyota Camry

98 VW Beetle

99 VW Jetta

93 Volvo 240

02 Volvo S80

