Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Aug 5, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 Acura MDX

95 Buick Park Ave

03 Dadillac CTS

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



03 Chev Exp G350

79 Chev Itasca

05 Chev Malibu

93 Chev P.U.

02 Chrysler 300M

03 Chrysler P.T.

00 Dodge Caravan

82 Ford Courier

97 Ford Explorer

01 Ford Focus

96 Ford Ranger

93 GMC Sonoma

92 Honda Accord

96 Honda Accord

97 Honda Accord

02 Honda Odyssey

05 Kia Rio

.. Saturn Vue

99 Toyota Avalon

98 Toyota Camry

03 Toyota Camry

.. Toyota Chinook

96 Toyota Corolla

.. Boat Trailer

IDX-904761

July 31, 2020