Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Aug 5, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 Acura MDX
95 Buick Park Ave
03 Dadillac CTS
03 Chev Exp G350
79 Chev Itasca
05 Chev Malibu
93 Chev P.U.
02 Chrysler 300M
03 Chrysler P.T.
00 Dodge Caravan
82 Ford Courier
97 Ford Explorer
01 Ford Focus
96 Ford Ranger
93 GMC Sonoma
92 Honda Accord
96 Honda Accord
97 Honda Accord
02 Honda Odyssey
05 Kia Rio
.. Saturn Vue
99 Toyota Avalon
98 Toyota Camry
03 Toyota Camry
.. Toyota Chinook
96 Toyota Corolla
.. Boat Trailer
IDX-904761
July 31, 2020