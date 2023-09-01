Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Sep 6, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 10 BMW X3

06 Cadi Esclade

07 Chev Avalanche

09 Chev Impala

01 Chev Geo

17 Chev Spark

78 Dodge 19 MH

14 Dodge Charger

92 Ford Tiog 27’ MH

02 Ford Explorer

07 Ford Focus

93 Honda Accord

19 Kia Optima

20 Kia Optima

06 Merz C

07 Nissan Murano

97 Saturn SL

00 Subaru Legacy

04 Toy Prius

00 VW Jetta

09 VW Jetta

00 Volvo V70

September 1, 2023