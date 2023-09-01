Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Sep 6, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 10 BMW X3
06 Cadi Esclade
07 Chev Avalanche
09 Chev Impala
01 Chev Geo
17 Chev Spark
78 Dodge 19 MH
14 Dodge Charger
92 Ford Tiog 27’ MH
02 Ford Explorer
07 Ford Focus
93 Honda Accord
19 Kia Optima
20 Kia Optima
06 Merz C
07 Nissan Murano
97 Saturn SL
00 Subaru Legacy
04 Toy Prius
00 VW Jetta
09 VW Jetta
00 Volvo V70
IDX-983296
September 1, 2023