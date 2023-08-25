Bill’s Towing Inc

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 30, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 Chevy Blazer

92 Chev Cavalier

94 Chev S-10

93 Chry New Yorker

07 Chry PT

93 Chry T&C

05 Chry T&C

98 Dodge Dakota

09 Dodge Journey

96 Dodge Neon

05 Ford Escape

11 Ford Mustang

00 GMC Yukon

09 Symg HD

01 Honda Accord

13 Honda Accord

09 Hyun Accent

97 Honda CRV

17 Infi QX50

14 Kia Soul

10 Lexs IS

05 Mazda 6

01 Mazda MPV

15 Nissan Altima

03 Nissan Pathfinder

06 Nissan Sentra

97 Strn SL2

00 Strn SL2

07 Toy Camry

03 Toy Prius

IDX-982682

August 25, 2023