Bill’s Towing Inc
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 30, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 Chevy Blazer
92 Chev Cavalier
94 Chev S-10
93 Chry New Yorker
07 Chry PT
93 Chry T&C
05 Chry T&C
98 Dodge Dakota
09 Dodge Journey
96 Dodge Neon
05 Ford Escape
11 Ford Mustang
00 GMC Yukon
09 Symg HD
01 Honda Accord
13 Honda Accord
09 Hyun Accent
97 Honda CRV
17 Infi QX50
14 Kia Soul
10 Lexs IS
05 Mazda 6
01 Mazda MPV
15 Nissan Altima
03 Nissan Pathfinder
06 Nissan Sentra
97 Strn SL2
00 Strn SL2
07 Toy Camry
03 Toy Prius
IDX-982682
August 25, 2023