Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 23, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 Buick Rendezvous

79 Chevy 22’ MH

05 Chevy Cavalier

07 Chry 300C

05 Chry Seabring

03 Dodge Ram P.U.

83 Sowi 30’ MH

92 Ford Explorer

02 Ford Explorer

94 Geo Metro

99 Honda Civic

04 Hyun Sonato

97 Jeep Grand

21 Lexus RX

06 Mits Outlander

85 Pacar 29’ MH

94 Swin 30’ MH

07 Subaru Forester

03 Subaru Legacy

87 Supre Boat Trailer

00 Toyota Camry

08 Toytota Camry

84 Toyota 21’ MH

01 Volvo V70

IDX-982585

August 18, 2023