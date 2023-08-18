Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 23, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 Buick Rendezvous
79 Chevy 22’ MH
05 Chevy Cavalier
07 Chry 300C
05 Chry Seabring
03 Dodge Ram P.U.
83 Sowi 30’ MH
92 Ford Explorer
02 Ford Explorer
94 Geo Metro
99 Honda Civic
04 Hyun Sonato
97 Jeep Grand
21 Lexus RX
06 Mits Outlander
85 Pacar 29’ MH
94 Swin 30’ MH
07 Subaru Forester
03 Subaru Legacy
87 Supre Boat Trailer
00 Toyota Camry
08 Toytota Camry
84 Toyota 21’ MH
01 Volvo V70
