Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 26, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 94 Acura Int

06 BMW 325

96 Cadi Deville

02 Chev Camaro

17 Chev Impala

96 Chev Lum

89 Chev S10

99 Chev Tahoe

07 Chry 300

14 Ford Focus

98 Ford Mustang

93 Ford Ranger

91 GMC S15

15 Hyun Sonata

07 Infi QX56

97 Jeep Grand

13 Kia Optima

07 Kia Rio

15 Kia Sorento

18 Kia Soul

20 Kia Sport

94 Mazda B3000

07 Mazda 3

96 Nissan Max

02 Toyt Avalon

05 Toyt Camry

08 Toyt Sienna

99 Volvo V70SW

IDX-980986

July 21, 2023