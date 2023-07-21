Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 26, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 94 Acura Int
06 BMW 325
96 Cadi Deville
02 Chev Camaro
17 Chev Impala
96 Chev Lum
89 Chev S10
99 Chev Tahoe
07 Chry 300
14 Ford Focus
98 Ford Mustang
93 Ford Ranger
91 GMC S15
15 Hyun Sonata
07 Infi QX56
97 Jeep Grand
13 Kia Optima
07 Kia Rio
15 Kia Sorento
18 Kia Soul
20 Kia Sport
94 Mazda B3000
07 Mazda 3
96 Nissan Max
02 Toyt Avalon
05 Toyt Camry
08 Toyt Sienna
99 Volvo V70SW
IDX-980986
July 21, 2023