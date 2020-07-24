Abandoned Auto Notices

Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

by Ken Spurrell

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 29, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at ___ on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 BMW 323

94 Buick Regal

83 Chev C20

07 Chev Impala

95 Dodge Caravan

06 Dodge Stratus

05 Ford Freestar

07 Ford Focus

95 Ford Ranger

96 Honda Accord

01 Honda Civic

82 Honda GL500C

14 Jeep Compass

99 Lincoln Town Car

06 Nissan Sentra

98 Pontiac Grand Prix

07 Suzuki XL7

02 Toyota Avalon

02 Toyota Camry

99 VW Passat

IDX-904275

July 24, 2020

