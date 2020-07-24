Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 29, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at ___ on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 BMW 323
94 Buick Regal
83 Chev C20
07 Chev Impala
95 Dodge Caravan
06 Dodge Stratus
05 Ford Freestar
07 Ford Focus
95 Ford Ranger
96 Honda Accord
01 Honda Civic
82 Honda GL500C
14 Jeep Compass
99 Lincoln Town Car
06 Nissan Sentra
98 Pontiac Grand Prix
07 Suzuki XL7
02 Toyota Avalon
02 Toyota Camry
99 VW Passat
July 24, 2020