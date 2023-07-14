Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 19, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 95 Acura Leg
03 Audi A6 02 BMW 540 99 Cad Deville
95 Chev Silverado
01 Chev Tahoe
06 Chry 300
90 ClubCar GolfCart
03 Dodge Durango
06 Dodge Magnum
78 Dodge Van
84 Ford E350
06 Ford Econoline
96 Ford Explorer
06 Ford Expedition
12 Ford Explorer
13 Ford Fusion
14 GMC Acadia
01 GMC Yukon
96 Honda Accord
98 Honda Accord
89 Honey 30’ MH
00 Hyun Acc
21 JBLC MC08B-50
19 Kia Optima
01 Merc Class C
02 Merc E
69 Merz 280
03 Nissan Sentra
07 Nissan Quest
00 Nissan Xterra
06 Saturn Ion
97 Saturn SL’
06 Suba Tri B9
99 Toy Camry
00 Toy Corolla
09 Toy Corolla
06 Toy Prius
96 Toy Rav4
03 VW Pass
06 Volvo XC90
IDX-980575
July 14, 2023