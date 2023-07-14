Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 19, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 95 Acura Leg

03 Audi A6 02 BMW 540 99 Cad Deville

95 Chev Silverado

01 Chev Tahoe

06 Chry 300

90 ClubCar GolfCart

03 Dodge Durango

06 Dodge Magnum

78 Dodge Van

84 Ford E350

06 Ford Econoline

96 Ford Explorer

06 Ford Expedition

12 Ford Explorer

13 Ford Fusion

14 GMC Acadia

01 GMC Yukon

96 Honda Accord

98 Honda Accord

89 Honey 30’ MH

00 Hyun Acc

21 JBLC MC08B-50

19 Kia Optima

01 Merc Class C

02 Merc E

69 Merz 280

03 Nissan Sentra

07 Nissan Quest

00 Nissan Xterra

06 Saturn Ion

97 Saturn SL’

06 Suba Tri B9

99 Toy Camry

00 Toy Corolla

09 Toy Corolla

06 Toy Prius

96 Toy Rav4

03 VW Pass

06 Volvo XC90

IDX-980575

July 14, 2023