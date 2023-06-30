Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 5, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Acura 3.2 TL
12 Audi A5
03 BMW 330
89 Cadi Eldorado
00 Chev Blazer
04 Chry PT Cruiser
00 Dodge Caravan
06 Dodge Durango
00 Dodge Neon
05 GMC Yukon
96 Honda Accord
02 Honda Civic
07 Honda Civic
03 Honda Pilot
86 Honda Prelude
02 Hyundia Elantra
16 Hyundia Elantra
04 Infinity G35
11 Kia Optima
06 Linc Navigator
10 Nissan Altima
06 Nissan Murano
03 Nissan Pathfinder
04 Palam Pop up Trailer
03 Pont Aztek
98 Pont Grand AM
02 Saab 9-S
16 Volvo XC90
IDX-979375
June 30, 2023