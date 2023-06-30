Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 5, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Acura 3.2 TL

12 Audi A5

03 BMW 330

89 Cadi Eldorado

00 Chev Blazer

04 Chry PT Cruiser

00 Dodge Caravan

06 Dodge Durango

00 Dodge Neon

05 GMC Yukon

96 Honda Accord

02 Honda Civic

07 Honda Civic

03 Honda Pilot

86 Honda Prelude

02 Hyundia Elantra

16 Hyundia Elantra

04 Infinity G35

11 Kia Optima

06 Linc Navigator

10 Nissan Altima

06 Nissan Murano

03 Nissan Pathfinder

04 Palam Pop up Trailer

03 Pont Aztek

98 Pont Grand AM

02 Saab 9-S

16 Volvo XC90

IDX-979375

June 30, 2023