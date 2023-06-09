Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 14, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 Buick Rainier

03 Buick Rendzvou

88 Chev PU

05 Chry PT

91 Dodge Dakota

02 Dodge Neon

02 Ford Escape

08 Ford Explorer

97 Ford Ranger

01 Ford Mustang

95 Honda Civic

98 Honda Civic

08 Hyun Elantra

13 Hyun Elantra

16 Hyun Elantra

02 Hyun Santa Fe

14 Kia Soul

19 Nissan Rogue

01 Olds Alero

00 Pont Grand Prix

10 Toyota Camry

96 Toyota Corolla

07 Toyota Corollla

94 Volvo 850

00 Volk New Beetle

IDX-978365

