Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 14, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 Buick Rainier
03 Buick Rendzvou
88 Chev PU
05 Chry PT
91 Dodge Dakota
02 Dodge Neon
02 Ford Escape
08 Ford Explorer
97 Ford Ranger
01 Ford Mustang
95 Honda Civic
98 Honda Civic
08 Hyun Elantra
13 Hyun Elantra
16 Hyun Elantra
02 Hyun Santa Fe
14 Kia Soul
19 Nissan Rogue
01 Olds Alero
00 Pont Grand Prix
10 Toyota Camry
96 Toyota Corolla
07 Toyota Corollla
94 Volvo 850
00 Volk New Beetle
IDX-978365
June 9, 2023