Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 22, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 94 Buick Regal
06 Chevy Cobalt
05 Chevy Impala
05 Chevy Impala
08 Dodge Avenger
97 Ford Crown Vic
02 Ford Escape
99 GMC Jimmy
97 Honda Accord
97 Honda Civic
99 Infiniti I30
00 Isuzu Rodeo
11 Mitz Lancer
13 Mitz Lancer
05 Pontiac Grand Am
95Toyota Camry
10 Toyota Corolla
85 Volvo 244
01 Volvo S40
IDX-903598
July 17, 2020