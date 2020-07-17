Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 22, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 94 Buick Regal

06 Chevy Cobalt

05 Chevy Impala

08 Dodge Avenger

97 Ford Crown Vic

02 Ford Escape

99 GMC Jimmy

97 Honda Accord

97 Honda Civic

99 Infiniti I30

00 Isuzu Rodeo

11 Mitz Lancer

13 Mitz Lancer

05 Pontiac Grand Am

95Toyota Camry

10 Toyota Corolla

85 Volvo 244

01 Volvo S40

July 17, 2020