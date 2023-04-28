Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 3rd, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 Audi A4
01 BMW 325I
94 BMW 530
92 Chev Sub
93 Ford E350
97 Ford E450
96 Ford Explorer
08 Ford Fusion
12 Ford Fustion
03 GMC Envoy
03 GMC Yukon
17 Hyun Sonata
96 Jeep Grand
06 Mazda 3
01 Merc Villager
99 Mits Eclipse
85 Nissan Maxima
06 Nissan Sentra
04 Nissan Xterra
99 Saturn SL
05 Scion TC
93 Toyota 4-Runner
08 Toyota Sienna
April 28, 2023