Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 3rd, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 Audi A4

01 BMW 325I

94 BMW 530

92 Chev Sub

93 Ford E350

97 Ford E450

96 Ford Explorer

08 Ford Fusion

12 Ford Fustion

03 GMC Envoy

03 GMC Yukon

17 Hyun Sonata

96 Jeep Grand

06 Mazda 3

01 Merc Villager

99 Mits Eclipse

85 Nissan Maxima

06 Nissan Sentra

04 Nissan Xterra

99 Saturn SL

05 Scion TC

93 Toyota 4-Runner

08 Toyota Sienna

April 28, 2023